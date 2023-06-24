21,000 francs less – unequal pensions for women – what can you do about it? – News

Contents

A new study shows that women receive a third less old-age provision on average. Experts give tips.

Author: Sven Niederhauser

The married couple Vreni and Karl Epp have no worries about their pension – although they do not receive any money from the pension fund. “I worked full-time as a kindergarten teacher until we had our second child. Then the pension fund paid me.” Because he earned more as a mechanical engineer, the couple agreed that Karl would go to work.

But before retiring, Vreni wanted to do her job again and looked after children in a day care center. “I asked the pension fund if I could buy myself into it. But I didn’t have enough weekly hours and that wasn’t possible anymore.”

Only half as much pension for married women

Many married women have to make do with little or no occupational pension. The Gender Pension Gap Study from the insurance group Swiss Life shows that the gender-specific pension gap of all pillars is greatest for married couples.

But the women are not dissatisfied because of this. Vreni Epp is also not bothered by the fact that her husband contributes most of the pension. “We’ve shared a common fund all our lives and always discuss all expenses,” she says.

Because married couples often share finances, the gender gap in retirement provision has little impact on their standard of living. Single women have more trouble making ends meet.

The study also shows that the unequal distribution of old-age provision among 65 to 75 year olds has hardly improved in almost ten years. Pensioners still receive around a third less than pensioners, namely almost 21,000 francs. The pension fund is responsible for the clear difference – regardless of marital status. There alone the difference is 18,200 francs.

Coordination deduction as an additional challenge

From the point of view of family law expert Carla Bergianti, there is a solution to strengthen women’s old-age provision: “In cohabitation and marriage, the more powerful party can make capital available to the less-performing party in order to put this aside for their old-age provision.” Be it for a purchase from a pension fund or the third pillar.

Pensions expert Corin Ballhaus supports this. When it comes to the private pillar, however, she reminds you: “I don’t just have to be employed, I also have to be affiliated with a pension fund. And: many women are denied that.”

Because entry costs 22,000 francs. Working women must first have this wealth, says Ballhaus. “When I work part-time, I have an additional challenge: the coordination deduction.”

At the same time, the pensions expert sees the greatest savings potential there. “I highly recommend that women contact the pension fund when applying. Does it adjust the coordination deduction to my level of employment or even waive it completely? This allows me to save more, even if I work reduced.»

Employers would also have the opportunity to increase the savings contribution by 50 percent. “This is certainly also a point to make a pension fund more attractive.”

Married women are the most affected by the difference in pensions, but they are also better protected. In the case of a divorce, for example, there is a fair division. In the case of a partnership, there is no entitlement at all.

