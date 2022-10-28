The cryptocurrency market is going through a stabilization phase after the sharp drops in the first half of the year. The reason behind this trend of the last period is to be found in the fact that institutional investors have not made large changes to their Bitcoin holdings in their portfolios, showing that they still consider it a safe investment. A practical example is Teslawhich announced it did not change its $ 218 million stake in BTC between the second and third quarters.

“It is not easy to predict if and when cryptocurrency prices will rise again as in the past. But it is even more difficult to identify – within a universe of cryptocurrencies made up of thousands of digital currencies – which ones have ‘fundamentals’ and characteristics that can make them credible in the eyes of operators and investors, he remarked. Eliézer Ndinga, Director of Research di 21Shares during an event in Milan.

For this purpose, 21Shares has developed an analytics approach that distinguishes between intrinsic and relative valuations. The first category is best suited for estimating the market value of digital assets based on blockchain ‘Proof-of-Stake’ (PoS)which correspond to continuous cash flows over time, such as shares and bonds, and makes use of the discounted cash flow model (DCF), which equates the present value of an asset to the sum of the discounted future returns for risk. The second category, on the other hand, is more suitable for assets based on ‘Proof-of-Work’ (PoW), more similar to digital commodities, and in turn presents two different methodologies: the first is that of ‘multiples’, which compares how much investors are paying for a given cryptocurrency with the prices of other comparable assets, and provides a so-called’ standardized estimate of the price ‘. The second is the ‘sizing of the market’, particularly suitable for cryptocurrencies that have a ‘store of value’ function, which provides for the definition of a reference market called ‘TAM’ and the estimate of a market-share that asset could likely win. “By comparing the estimate with the real situation, it is possible to define the growth (or decrease) margins of the asset in question. Finally, it is important to highlight that for PoW blockchains the cost of mining corresponds to the lower limit of the price”, Asserts Ndinga.