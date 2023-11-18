21st Guangzhou Auto Show: Intensive Release of New Models and New Energy Vehicles Take Center Stage

The 21st Guangzhou Auto Show opens with intensive release of new models and new energy vehicles playing the leading role

Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, November 18 (Xinhua) – “China Securities Journal” published an article on the 18th highlighting the opening of the 21st Guangzhou International Automobile Exhibition, also known as the Guangzhou Auto Show, which officially started on November 17 at the Canton Fair Complex. The exhibition is seen as a benchmarker for the auto market in the new year, featuring major car companies releasing blockbuster models and the latest technological achievements. The number of cars on display and the debut of new models has increased significantly compared to previous editions, with new energy vehicles taking center stage.

This year’s auto show has an exhibition area covering 220,000 square meters, with a total of 1,132 cars from all over the world participating, of which 469 are new energy vehicles. The presence and participation of car companies and the audience has been popular, with domestic traditional mainstream car companies and new energy vehicle brands unveiling their latest products.

Visitors have shown high interest in new energy vehicles, with Huawei and Ideal booths attracting large crowds. A clear shift has been observed, with domestic new energy vehicle brands attracting far more visitors than overseas brands. Traditional car companies are also actively embracing new energy, with companies like BMW mainly displaying new energy models, and GAC Toyota launching a new energy brand, Platinum Wisdom.

The Guangzhou Auto Show is an important stage for new car launches, with 59 world premiere cars featured this year. Huawei’s Hongmeng Zhixing participated in the exhibition for the first time with AITO models and Zhijie S7, including the much-anticipated AITO Wenjie M9. Ideal’s first pure electric product, Ideal MEGA, also made its debut along with GAC Trumpchi’s new technology brand, Trumpchi New Energy i-GTEC.

A number of models revealed at the auto show will be delivered in the first half of next year, enriching the supply of the auto market and setting high expectations for the car market in 2024. Wang Xia, chairman of the Automobile Industry Committee of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade, anticipates cautious optimism for the domestic automobile market next year, with growth expected in new energy vehicles and exports while the growth rate may narrow.

Feng Xingya, general manager of GAC Group, expressed optimism about the auto market next year, expecting it to continue to grow, while Liu Jie, vice president of commercial affairs of Li Auto, announced that Ideal aims to accelerate the deployment of pure electric fields next year. Wang Jun, President of Changan Automobile, anticipates a comprehensive supply of new energy products with 77% of the 151 new products to be launched in the Chinese market being new energy products.

The shift towards new energy vehicles and the increasing market penetration rate indicates a positive outlook for the future of the automobile market in China.

