On October 13th, Microsoft China held the “Ignite China China Technology Summit”, a sub-venue of Ignite, and announced a number of updates for the Chinese market. Teams and Microsoft 365 services, operated by 21Vianet, will be officially launched in the first half of 2023.

In addition, a number of services such as Azure, Dynamics 365, and Power Platform have landed in the three data center regions in northern China, significantly enhancing the service capability and scale of the Chinese market.

Microsoft and open source data platforms such as Azure SQL, Cosmos DB, Power BI, MySQL, and PGSQL have already landed in the China Beisan data center area, and Azure Databricks and Azure Synapse analysis services will also land in Beisan this quarter. The third region of North China has brought the Availability Zone high availability capability, which can provide high availability guarantee, better disaster recovery and recovery capabilities for key business applications of enterprises; Mv2 series virtual machines that support the cloud operation of ultra-large SAP systems have also landed in the Chinese market. Accelerate the cloud migration of enterprise ERP and core business systems.

In the Chinese market, the Teams service on Office 365, operated by 21Vianet, is scheduled to be released in the first half of 2023. Microsoft 365 services that combine Office 365 and Enterprise Mobility + Security (EMS) will also be available in versions operated by 21Vianet. In addition, Dynamics 365 and Power Platform operated by 21Vianet will soon land in the three data centers in northern China; innovative functions such as Wrap App for Power App and Power Pages have also been launched, continuing to help enterprises accelerate business innovation.

