22 shares of 30cm hit the daily limit and dominated the screen!The BSE 50 Index has increased by nearly 40% in the past month, with low price-to-earnings ratio + performance expected to increase the exposure of constituent stocks

North Securities 50 Index Shines Brightly, Constituent Stocks Continue to Rise Sharply

The North Securities 50 Index has been making waves in the A-share capital market, recording a nearly 40% increase in the past month. Today, the index shined brightly as it was the only major index to record an increase, reaching a range of up to 6.5%.

Among the 50 constituent stocks of the Beijing Stock Exchange, 22 stocks hit the daily limit of 30cm, dominating the screen. Lude Medical is among the stocks with a daily limit of 30cm, showcasing the strong performance of the index.

Databao sorted out the 50 constituent stocks of the BSE and found that the median market capitalization of these stocks is 1.823 billion yuan, with 90% of the stocks having a market capitalization of less than 5 billion yuan. Beterui and Jilin Carbon Valley lead the market values, followed by Liancheng CNC, Shuguang Digital, and Yingtai Biotechnology.

According to the consensus forecast of institutions, 17 constituent stocks of the BSE 50 are expected to experience stable performance growth in 2023, with the year-on-year growth rate of more than 10%. Tongxiang Technology‘s full-year net profit is expected to double, increasing by 117.14%, while other stocks such as Junchuang Technology, Liancheng CNC, Silane Technology, Audiway, and Sugon Digital are also expected to see significant growth in their full-year net profits.

The North Securities 50 Index continues to rise sharply, becoming the most dazzling star in the A-share capital market. Since October 24, the BSE 50 has been rising unilaterally, with a cumulative increase of 39.97%, indicating a strong performance and a positive outlook for the constituent stocks.