Blake Resnick, the founder and CEO of Brinc Drones, is now worth $100 million according to Bloomberg. Resnick founded drone manufacturer Brinc Drones in 2019 and grew it into a $300 million company. Brinc is backed by OpenAI founder Sam Altman and former US Secretary of Defense Patrick Shanahan.

There’s a newly minted multimillionaire – and he’s only 23.

Blake Resnick, the founder and CEO of drone manufacturer Brinc Drones, has reached this milestone after the startup he founded in 2019, according to „Bloomberg“ reached a valuation of $300 million on April 10.

Resnick owns about half of the privately held startup — one of the largest drone makers in the US, which employs about 100 people — and now has a net worth of $100 million, according to Bloomberg.

To Brinc’s financiers belong to the OpenAI-Gründer Sam Altmanformer US Secretary of Defense Patrick Shanahan and disgraced former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried.

This is the 23-year-old multi-millionaire

Resnick appears to be off to an early start in his career. At the age of 14 he began his studies at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas before transferring to Northwestern two years later, as from his LinkedIn-Profile emerges. However, he dropped out of Northwesternto start at Brinc.

In 2020, Resnick won the Thiel Fellowship, supported by PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel, which awards $100,000 to young people to “create new things instead of sitting in a classroom.”

Brinc, described on its website as a startup that “develops technology to serve public safety,” focuses on tech devices that improve public safety.

“We want to eliminate the police helicopter and respond to all serious emergencies in seconds,” said Resnick in 2021.

Resnick was inspired to start the drone company in 2017 after working at the deadly mass shooting 58 people were killed at a country music festival in his hometown of Las Vegas. After the shooting, he called the lieutenant in charge of the Las Vegas SWAT team to inquire about technology that could help police identify and stop an active shooter.

As a result, he received an order – the first from Brinc – to produce a drone for use in crisis situations. Since then, the company has grown and now supplies police and firefighting units around the world.

Today, Brinc’s website features a drone, the Lemur 2, and the BrincBall, a crisis communications device.

The Lemur drone has been used in search and rescue operations in Ukraine, reported the „Seattle Times“ in June 2022. In 2021, Resnick provided a drone to investigate an apartment building collapse in Surfside, Florida.

Resnick completed internships at large companies

Born in Las Vegas to a doctor father and a special education teacher, Resnick’s adventure with science began when he was a child. When he was 14, he replicated a nuclear fusion reaction in his parents’ garage in Las Vegas writes on his website.

By the time Resnick dropped out of college, he had already been doing internships at some of the world‘s most prestigious companies as a teenager, including British supercar maker McLaren, Tesla and Chinese drone giant DJI, as can be seen from his LinkedIn-Profile emerges.

Not surprisingly, Resnick is on the Forbes list of 30 under 30 year olds in the years 2021 and 2022.

“I don’t think my mother forgave me for dropping out of school. Every chance she gets, she tells people about my sister going to Stanford before even mentioning Brinc,” Resnick joked to the Seattle Times.

