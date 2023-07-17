24 ORE Group, Elisabetta Floccari is the new Chief Financial Officer

Elisabetta Floccari, CFO of the 24 ORE Group

24 ORE Group, Elisabetta Floccari assumes the role of Chief Financial Officer

The doctor Elizabeth Floccari now assumes the role of Chief Financial Officer of the 24 HOUR Group. Floccari has gained significant experience in the sector over the course of his career administration, finance and control and in the role of CFO in companies leader in the metalworking, automation systems and construction sectors, where he also followed operations of M&A nationally and internationally. Skills in the field complete his professional profile ESG and the achievement during 2022 of the Master in Management of Sustainability at the Ca’ Foscari University of Venice.

Dr. Floccari comes from the company C2Mac Group SpA where he held the position of Group CFO, a role also held from 2020 to 2021 in Piovan SpA, listed company leader in the development and production of systems for the automation of production processes.

Previously, it was between 2013 and 2016 Group Accounting, Tax and Corporate Affairs Director of the group Permasteelisawhere he subsequently also assumed the role of CFO of the EMEA Region and, from 2016 to 2020, the role of General Manager of the Italian parent company.

Chartered accountant and statutory auditor, graduated how praise in Business Economics at the University of Trieste, he began his career as Senior Tax Consultant at the tax law firm dei network first by Arthur Andersen and later by Ernst & Young.

Subscribe to the newsletter