The 24 Ore Group closes 2022 with a positive result and an improvement in all financial indicators compared to 2021. Ebitda was positive for 32 million euro, an improvement of 20.7 million; Ebit stood at 11.5 million euros, an improvement of 26.8 million and the net result was positive for 0.5 million euros, an improvement of 21.6 million.

Net of non-recurring charges and income, the net result is positive for 1.4 million with an increase of 2.1 million euros compared to 2021 (from a negative result of 0.7 million in 2021). Shareholders’ equity amounted to €15.9 million, an increase of €2.1 million compared to the shareholders’ equity in the consolidated financial statements as at 31 December 2021, which amounted to €13.9 million.

«We have brought the Group back to profit after 14 years net of non-recurring items. A result which, albeit contained, marks an important trend reversal especially if one considers the structural crisis in the publishing sector and the macroeconomic and geopolitical context conditioned by the war in Ukraine, the high energy and raw materials price, the recovery of inflation » commented the managing director Mirja Cartia d’Asero. “Aware that the future scenario remains complex – she adds – we are proud to give a signal of a solid and concrete step change that the group has made in building a sustainable business“.

Revenue trend

The macroeconomic and geopolitical scenario is characterized by elements of uncertainty such as: the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, a clear recovery in inflation, the increase in interest rates, the residual effects of Covid-19 and the increase in raw materials and energy. In this context, the 24 Ore Group recorded growth thanks both to the improvement of the pandemic context, which allowed the resumption of the exhibitions organized by 24 Ore Cultura Srl (Mudec activities had been completely closed until the end of April 2021), and to authoritativeness and high-quality content, the good performance of advertising sales, the development of products in the Professional Services area and effective commercial policies in all areas.

In particular, in 2022 advertising revenues grew by 2.6 million euros (+2.9% compared to the previous year) and amounted to 90.8 million euros; publishing revenue decreased by 2.3 million euros (-2.3% from 100.9 million euros in 2021 to 98.6 million euros in 2022) mainly due to the contraction in revenues generated from the sale of print products; other revenues recorded an increase of 7.7 million euros (+53.4% ​​from 14.4 million euros in 2021 to 22.1 million euros in 2022), mainly thanks to higher revenues from the Culture area and most innovative products in the Professional Services and Training area.