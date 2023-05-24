25 apartments rented through Airbnb – without being the owner

Following their respective releases in March 2020, Nathan and Taniera Turner began exploring real estate.
They decided to try “rent arbitrage” — renting a property and subletting it on platforms like Airbnb.
Today they have 25 Airbnb units in three different US states as well as an Airbnb cleaning company.
When the pandemic hit in March 2020, Nathan Turner was among the millions of US workerswho were directly affected. He worked as a delivery specialist for Aramark, a service company that delivered to restaurants and hotels, and was fired towards the end of March. His wife Taniera also lost her job as a banquet waitress at a Marriott hotel that same month.