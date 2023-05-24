25 apartments rented through Airbnb – without being the owner

Nathan and Taniera Turner were both released in March 2020. In their free time, they began doing rental arbitrage. Courtesy of Nathan and Taniera Turner

Following their respective releases in March 2020, Nathan and Taniera Turner began exploring real estate.

They decided to try “rent arbitrage” — renting a property and subletting it on platforms like Airbnb.

Today they have 25 Airbnb units in three different US states as well as an Airbnb cleaning company.