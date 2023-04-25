Home » 25 April, Mattarella at the Altare della Patria: at the La Russa-Meloni ceremony
25 April, Mattarella at the Altare della Patria: at the La Russa-Meloni ceremony

President Mattarella at the Altare della Patria

Mattarella, the celebrations of April 25 between Rome and Cuneo: the program

Sergio Mattarella this morning he paid homage at the Altare della Patria on the occasion of the Anniversary of the Liberation. Together with him the presidents of the Senate, Ignatius LaRussa; of the room, Lorenzo Fontanto; of the Council, Giorgia Meloni; of the Constitutional Court, Silvana Sciarra; the defense minister, Guido Crosetto; the Chief of the Defense Staff, Joseph Cavo Dragone; the leaders of the Armed Forces and other civil authorities.

At the end of the ceremony, the Head of State, accompanied by the Minister of Defence, will go to Wedgewhere he will pay tribute to the Monument of the Resistancewill visit privately the Galimberti House Museumthen to Teatro Torselli will speak at the commemorative ceremony on April 25. In the afternoon Mattarella will be at Borgo San Dalmazzoat the Deportation Memorial Museo Memo4345which recounts the Holocaust and remembers in particular the Jews deported from this country.

Then it will be at Cattle al Monument to the Resistance. Here a massacre of innocent civilians by the Nazi army took place on 19 September 1943. Two other massacres, still in the same town in the province of Cuneo, took place between 31 December 1943 and 3 January 1944. To unleash the roundups and the repression of the German military were the kidnapping of two SS soldiers and the death of a third at the hands of the local partisan formation commanded by Ignazio Vian, one of the first to arise in Italy.

