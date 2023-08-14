Dairy beverages 25 cent deposit: From 2024 you will have to carry even more bottles to the machine



From 2024 there will be even more bottles for the deposit machines.

© jonathanfilskov-photography / Getty Images

The deposit bags should fill up even faster from 2024 – because then the special status of beverages containing milk in plastic bottles will no longer apply. There will only be a few exceptions from next year.

Since 2022, almost all plastic beverage cans and non-returnable bottles have had to go back to the deposit machine if you don’t want to lose the 25 cents you paid when you bought them. From the coming year, the rule will change again – because of an exception, which was previously for milk-based Beverages applied, is omitted.

Price labels, deposit, plastic bags at Aldi, Lidl, Edeka, Rewe and Co.: This is new in supermarkets in 2022

02.01.2022

In the future, a deposit will also apply to beverages containing milk in plastic bottles



Beverages with a milk content of at least 50 percent, such as cocoa or drinking yoghurt in plastic bottles, are affected. Concrete examples would be Müller Milch, Starbucks coffee or kefir. Naturally, this means that products in plastic bottles are 25 cents more expensive. The deposit rule does not apply when it comes to Tetra Paks. Surprisingly, some energy drinks are also affected, which previously remained free of deposit due to a high whey content.

Like that “Editorial network Germany“reported, the reason is a gradual expansion of the packaging law, which provides for changes up to and including 2030. The North Rhine-Westphalia consumer center welcomes the step. A spokesman told the RND: “Currently, consumers are still standing in front of the deposit machines and have to realize that bottles and certain doses are not accepted. The new rules are a huge simplification.”

Climate-friendly shopping Does a label in the supermarket encourage people to buy sustainable products? These three students tested it

19.11.2022

However, the step does not go far enough for the German Environmental Aid. In the media report, the consumer protection organization criticizes the fact that a deposit is also needed for the Tetra Paks in question in order to achieve the targets for the reusable quota. The environmental experts are generally critical of single-use containers and are therefore calling for a so-called incentive tax of 20 cents to make reusables more attractive. Such a levy is intended to change the behavior of retailers and consumers.

Trade association criticizes possible hygiene risks



The German Retail Association (HDE) was also critical of the “Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland”. However, not because the rules do not go far enough – but because the type of liquid is viewed critically. According to the trade association, there are hygiene risks with drinks containing milk. “Because milk products curdle, there are often larger residues in the containers than with water, beer or juices. This poses a risk of contamination, especially in stores where the return stations are located in the entrance area,” explained the HDE Managing Director for Sustainability , Antje Gerstein.

Revealing X-rays

From nibbles to dishwashing tabs: these packs contain more air than content

For consumers, according to the RND, the upcoming change is initially the last change in the course of the new packaging law. This was mainly followed by new requirements for retailers and manufacturers, for example with regard to the recyclable plastic content in PET non-returnable beverage bottles.

#Subjects

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

