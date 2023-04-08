I would love to know what King Charles heard on the ICE last week. It was the King of England who demonstrated in front of the German Bundestag how effective reading can be if the active knowledge of the language did not go that far. From his own German-born family, Charles knows how stupid it is to muddle through without being understood: Whenever his great-uncle “Dickie” Mountbatten (whose father was called Battenberg until 1917 and came from Hesse) arrived at the airport in Frankfurt, he started speaking German or at least to pretend – until the airport staff kindly asked him if he could speak English too.