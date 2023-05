Morning Briefing vom 24.05.2023

For its 25th anniversary, the ECB receives generational feedback. ECB President Trichet put it more diplomatically, but no less clearly.

Here is our subscription offer for our Morning Briefing readers:

https://www.handelsblatt.com/mehrerfahren

Help us to keep improving our podcasts. Your opinion is important to us: www.handelsblatt.com/zufriedenheit

Share this: Twitter

Facebook