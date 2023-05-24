25 years of the ECB. Lagarde: Europe more united with the euro

25 years of the ECB: 25 years since the European central bank was founded, created to launch the euro, “the single currency that has made Europe more resilient”, as the current president of the Eurotower Christine Lagarde wrote in a letter that was sent to 20 national newspapers of the respective 20 member countries of the euro area.

In Italy, the letter signed by Lagarde was published by “The Corriere della Sera”. A letter, that of Lagarde, which highlighted, as the title says, the strength and function of the euro. That irreversible euro, as he said years ago, in that sentence that made history, and in the midst of the Eurozone sovereign debt crisis, the former number one at the ECB and former Prime Minister Mario Draghi.

In that speech that was uttered on July 26, 2012 in the occasion of the Global Investment Conference in London, Mario Draghi also launched the other sentence, which would become his motto and which would lay the foundations of the ECB’s monetary policy: “Whatever It takes”. That is, “do everything possible” to safeguard the euro and the eurozone.

And it is of this euro, as well as of Europe and the ECB, that Christine Lagarde speaks in the letter published by Il Corriere, celebrating the 25th anniversary of the birth of the Eurotower.

ECB, Lagarde: the euro works and has made Europe more united

The euro “it works and made Europe more united”remarked Eurotower president Christine Lagarde.

“The European Central Bank was established on 1 June 1998 to prepare for the introduction of the euro, the largest currency conversion ever”.

“I was working as a lawyer then, and I still remember how excitedly we reviewed contracts based on exchange rates which would soon disappear. Could the common currency really work? Today, on the occasion of the celebration of the 25th anniversary of this institution, we know that it works and that the euro has made Europe more united”, thus Lagarde, former number one of the IMF (International Monetary Fund) recalled those feverish days , which gave birth to the institution and, subsequently, to the single currency. The euro, that single currency which decreed, with its birth, the end of the lira, the mark, the franc.

Lagarde underlined the most important task of the ECB, the one assigned by the “governments of the countries of the European Union (EU): “safeguarding the euro”, become an essential element of the Eurozone.



Of course, the road to protecting it was marked by various challenges, but also by great successes.

Just think that “in the last 25 years we have welcomed nine new countries in the euro area, which thus increased from 11 to 20 members. We have taken on new functions, including the supervision of European banks. Today the euro is the second most important currency in the international monetary system, after the US dollar”.

Difficult routes are not lacking. “But through the ups and downs of the business cycle, with the guidance of my predecessors Wim Duisenberg, Jean-Claude Trichet and Mario Draghi, the ECB has always sought above all to consolidate the foundations of tomorrow’s Europe, fulfilling our mandate”.

Therefore, the ECB champion of the euro, together pivot around which the destiny of those 20 European countries rotates.

ECB, Lagarde confirms fight against inflation

Christine Lagarde remarked on Eurotower’s mandate: “maintain price stability. A fundamental job for the prosperity of European citizens”. An objective that has never been so topical, one could add, given that, after the threat of deflation that has beset the Eurozone for years, with the reopening of the European economy from the lockdowns imposed in the fierce battle against the Covid-19 pandemic, and subsequently with the war between Russia and Ukraine, the priority for the ECB has become to stop the surge in inflation: a goal that the Eurotower is continuing to pursue, not without being targeted by a wave of criticism, which sees Italy as the protagonist in particular.

Despite the criticisms, the president of the institution once again underlined the determination of the central bank to bring inflation back to the euro area to the pre-set target of 2%, in a sort of Whatever It Takes against the uncontrolled growth of prices in the euro area.

“After years of being too short, inflation is now too high and will predictably remain so for too long. Inflation – Christine Lagarde explained again – erodes the value of money, reduces purchasing power and affects citizens and businesses throughout the euro area, especially the most vulnerable members of our society”.

“But we will bring inflation back to our 2% medium-term target – Lagarde promised again, showing every intention of continuing to keep going straight – For this reason we have raised interest rates at an unprecedented rate and we will set them at sufficiently restrictive levels — keeping them at these levels for as long as necessary — in order to quickly bring inflation back to our target”. Of the series, the doves resign themselves: other monetary tightenings are on the horizon, as Lagarde and her most faithful colleagues have reiterated in recent weeks.

Lagarde talks about banks and financial stability

The reference to the banks could not be omitted, in the year in which, for the first time in 15 years, the threat of a Lehman Brothers event returned to the markets, of a financial crisis as serious as that of 2008, which plunged the Great recession in the United States and around the world: the threat triggered by the bankruptcy of SVB (Silicon Valley Bank), followed by the end of the game of Signature Bank and then from the crash, also, of the regional bank First Republic.while in Europe the Swiss credit , Swiss bank then trimmed by the Swiss authorities to its rival UBS.

“As recent events in the banking sector remind us, a solid banking system facilitates the task of monetary policy – ​​wrote Lagarde in her letter dedicated to the 25th anniversary of the ECB – Financial stability is a prerequisite for price stability, and viceversa. Since 2014, when we took over the banking supervision function, we have worked to preserve the soundness of banks in the euro area”.

And “the banking supervisory authorities led by Andrea Enria we will continue our efforts to ensure that banks are well capitalized and resilient to changing conditions, so they can continue to lend to businesses and households.”

Lagarde quotes Simone Veil. And again on the euro: it is more than a currency

Christine Lagarde finally mentioned Simone Veil, to reiterate his view of the euro and the central bank:

“As he stated Simone Veil, former President of the European Parliament, “we need a Europe capable of solidarity, independence and cooperation”. This sentence fully captures what the euro represents”.

“The euro – concluded Lagarde – it is more than a currency. It is the strongest form of European integration and symbolizes a united Europe that knows how to work together, for the protection and benefit of all its citizens. The ECB will always be a pillar of this commitment”.