25 years of the NIT: Unfortunately, German universities are going under in the competition for reputation and awareness

Unfortunately, German universities go under in the competition for reputation and awareness

Klemens Kleiminger heads the NIT Northern Institute of Technology Management

Specialists and managers of the next generation have been trained in Hamburg at the Northern Institute of Technology Management for a quarter of a century. In a guest article for WELT, its CEO Klemens Kleiminger describes the need to catch up in Germany – and says what needs to change.

In order to attract highly qualified technical specialists and executives for Hamburg and the north, not only a much closer cooperation between universities, companies and politics is required, but also much more openness to culture and languages. For 25 years, the NIT Northern Institute of Technology Management, the private business school at the TUHH, has been an essential part of the northern German training landscape. Because only here in Northern Germany is a university MBA/MA degree for Technology Management offered in parallel with full-time studies or a job in English. Of the total of 750 alumni, 70 percent come from non-European countries and today mostly work successfully in Germany – for example at companies such as NXP, ArcelorMittal, Procter&Gamble, Tesa, Lufthansa, Airbus. The latter have understood: the competition for highly qualified graduates with a technical background is intense and will continue to intensify in the coming years.

The special commitment that students from all over the world bring with them to take two parallel courses of study in a foreign culture and language while at the same time securing their livelihood means: exceptionally well qualified and highly motivated specialists and managers are trained in Hamburg. Not only many SME employers, but also an alarming number of large companies still lack this commitment, although it is essential for attracting and retaining these high potentials in the long term.

All doors are open to university graduates at NIT level. In order to attract such top-class employees for one’s own company, it is also necessary to forego extensive knowledge of German at the beginning of the course and to minimize cultural reservations in order not to lose the graduates to companies in other (European) countries where English has long been spoken everyday language is. Universities like the NIT have long since met the demands of politics and industry for internationality, cultural competence, diversity and equality – for example with over 40 percent female graduates.

Privately organized studies in other European and especially Anglo-American countries have a major disadvantage for top talent from all over the world: the costs. 100,000 to 150,000 US dollars in debt after studying at a top American university are not uncommon until graduation. An MBA at a renowned German university, on the other hand, costs only 25,000 to 50,000 euros. The almost free, technical study at a state university could make Germany a top destination for prospective students. The decision to study in Germany fails partly because of the German language, but not because of quality aspects, career opportunities or competitiveness – on the contrary – but primarily because of the structurally unplanned marketing measures of the state German universities abroad. Unfortunately, German universities go under in the competition for reputation and awareness.

Northern Germany must become attractive for high professionals

Only through a joint effort by companies, universities and politics, such as the simplification and predictability of procedures for obtaining a work and residence permit with the long-term perspective of full citizenship, can qualified migration be achieved and northern Germany as an industrial location for urgently needed international high -Professionals become and remain attractive.

The top graduates of highly specialized universities know their value – and that is far higher than a good starting salary. In the future, employers will have to measure this value differently than in the grade on German language certificates, and will have to rethink recruiting and corporate culture.

On Friday, the 25th birthday will be celebrated with a ceremony attended by Hamburg’s Senator for Science, Katharina Fegebank (Green Party) and one of her predecessors, Jörg Dräger.

