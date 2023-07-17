Home » 250 euros more at the end of the month for these workers, who will get them and when
by admin
Bonus of 250 euros but for whom? The aim is to provide assistance to parents as well as workers in the tertiary sector, which includes services, trade and distribution. Both permanent employees, including apprentices, and temporary workers in the provinces of Milan and Monza-Brianza can benefit. The initiative was set up by the EBITER organization.

To receive this 250 euro bonus, you must be hired in good standingwith employers who fulfill the obligation to pay contributions to EBITER Milan. Applicants must have at least twelve months of employment with these employers.

The Tertiary, Distribution and Services CCNL must then be applied by businesses, both in the economic and in the mandatory component.

The additional compensation for people working in the tertiary sector is worth 250 euros and is accessible only to families with dependent children aged between 11 and 19 years.

