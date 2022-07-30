Source title: 250,000 charging ports will be built within the year to basically meet the charging needs of citizens

During the meeting, a special inquiry on the law enforcement inspection of non-motor vehicle management regulations was also conducted. Several committee members and representatives inquired about issues such as electric bicycle charging and shared bicycle management, and the relevant person in charge of the main responsible department responded on the spot.

Member Tao Qinghua: There is still a certain gap between the existing charging piles and charging interfaces and the actual demand. How are you going to fill this gap?

Answer: As of July 20, 203,200 new electric bicycle charging facilities have been built this year, adding up to the 493,400 charging ports built by the Municipal Fire Rescue Corps by the end of 2021, the city has built a total of 696,600 electric bicycle charging facilities. 750,000 charging ports are expected to be built by the end of the year.

Due to the technical update and iteration, the focus is on promoting safer charging cabinets and power exchange cabinets in areas with relatively dense populations such as core areas, urban-rural junctions, and old communities. The service capabilities of these two charging facilities have far exceeded that of one charging pile. The socket is only capable of charging 3 vehicles, especially the service capacity of the power exchange cabinet has reached more than 1 to 5. Therefore, the construction of 250,000 charging facility interfaces by the end of 2022 can basically meet the charging needs of citizens and achieve the construction requirements for basic coverage of residential areas in the city.

Committee Member Xuan Dexiang: How to coordinate the three bike-sharing companies not only obey the government’s management, but also conduct fair competition in an orderly manner?

A: At present, the number of bicycle companies has been reduced from 16 to 3, Meituan, Hello, and Qingju. The total number of bicycles in the six urban districts will be controlled within 800,000, which will fundamentally reduce the impact of shared bicycle parking on the city appearance and environmental order. Expand the scope of shared bicycle services. About 190,000 shared bicycles have been introduced in each suburb, and the distribution of vehicles is more scientific and reasonable. At present, the compliance rate of the three companies is 98%, and the data access rate is more than 95%.

Implemented the “Beijing Internet Rental Bicycle Industry Management and Assessment Measures”, issued the local standard “Internet Rental Bicycle System Technology and Service Specifications”, issued the “Internet Rental Bicycle “Electronic Fence” Construction Pilot Technology Application Guidance”, built a relatively Complete industry management policy system. In addition, the premise of regulated parking of vehicles is that parking facilities need to be in place. The Municipal Transportation Commission instructs districts to expand the supply of parking spaces according to local conditions. The number of bicycle parking areas in the city has increased from 13,000 to 26,600.