Ad Alliance

Cologne/Hamburg (ots)

The presentation of the 26th SPA AWARDS (formerly GALA SPA AWARDS) took place yesterday evening in Kitzbühel/Tyrol. The awards are among the most important international beauty and spa awards. In addition to the award-winning care products and spas in a total of seven categories, three outstanding personalities also received the “Beauty Idol”, “Special Prize” and “Female Empowerment Award”.

With Elyas M’Barek was this year for the first time a man as “Beauty Idol” honored. M’Barek joins the list of charismatic personalities who impress with inner and outer beauty and a positive attitude towards life. The actor first became known through the TV series “Alarm for Cobra 11” and as the macho Cem Öztürk of Turkish origin in the series “Turkish for Beginners”. M’Barek, who is now one of the A-list of German actors, stands for a sensitive approach to the issues of feminism, equality and diversity.

The “Special Prize” went to Boris Herrmann this year. The passionate sailor, environmentalist and professional athlete is committed to climate protection, passes on his knowledge to children and teenagers and supports climate research. But Herrmann drives more forward than the will to win. He will start his next circumnavigation under the motto “A Race We Must Win – Climate Action Now” and is thus committed to a more sustainable future.

For the first time this year, as part of the SPA AWARDS, the “Female Empowerment Award” vresult. Winner Palina Rojinski says femininity is beautiful. But it takes courage to stand by your femininity. Rojinski, who stands for strength and independence, is always aware of her role model function as a prominent personality with 2.9 million followers on Instagram alone. Brave women like Iris Berben, Senta Berger, Miley Cyrus or Taylor Swift are role models for them.

Around 200 invited guests from the cosmetics industry, culture and show business as well as well-known representatives of the luxury hotel industry came to the “Stanglwirt” organic and wellness resort for the award ceremony. Prominent guests at the event included Nazan Eckes, Rúrik Gíslason, Jorge Gonzales, Franziska Knuppe, Motsi Mabuse, Barbara Meier, Rebecca Mir and Jana Ina Zarella. Annika Lau and Marco Schreyl moderated the evening.

The winners of the 26th SPA AWARDS at a glance:

Kategorie BEAUTY IDOL: Elyas M’Barek

Kategorie SPECIAL PRIZE: Boris Herrmann

Categories FEMALE EMPOWERMENT AWARD: Palina Rojinski

Kategorie PRESTIGE: La Prairie: Pure Gold Radiance Nocturnal Balm

Kategorie LIFESTYLE: Spilanthox Therapy: Intense Mandelic Acid Facial

Kategorie ORGANIC: Annemarie Börlind: Rose Nature – Supreme Glow Cream-Gel

Category SELFCARE: Clarins: Moisturizing Tonic Oil-Balm

Kategorie HAIRCARE: Aveda: Botanical Repair Strengthening Overnight Serum

Category SPA CONCEPTS: Weissenhaus Grand Village Resort & Spa am Meer, Wangels/Germany

Category MEDICAL SPAS: Palazzo Fiuggi, Fiuggi/Italy

The Ad Alliance presents the SPA AWARDS in close cooperation with GALA and RTL; Other partners of the event are: Aqua di Parma, Audi, Dallmayr, Gelber Diamonds, Gruner + Jahr Deutschland GmbH, Kai Europe, La Biosthétique, Mint, Niche Beauty, Olymp, Pommery, Riani, Seidensticker, Triumph and Und Gretel.

Royalty-free image material is available Download available.

About the SPA AWARDS

The SPA AWARDS are among the most important international beauty and spa awards. Only first-class care products, concepts and locations that meet the holistic standards of the SPA AWARDS are awarded. The jury consists of the following members: physician and anti-aging expert Dr. Susanne Schmiedeberg, specialist for research, development and production of natural cosmetics and natural medicines Dr. David Hauck, dermatologist and professor of cosmetic sciences Prof. Dr. Martina Kerscher, influencer Farina Opuku (Novalanalove), hairstylist Dejan Garz, GALA TV presenter Annika Lau, GALA editor-in-chief Doris Brückner, Head of Beauty GALA, BRIGITTE Group, BARBARA and GUIDO Merle Rebentisch, Deputy Head of Beauty GALA, BRIGITTE- Group, BARBARA and GUIDO Nicole Lötters, Head of Beauty, Fashion & Instagram GALA.de, BRIGITTE.de and BARBARA.de Nane Meyer and Deputy Head of Beauty & Fashion GALA.de, BRIGITTE.de & ELTERN.de Friederike Dejan.

To the Ad Alliance

Ad Alliance is Germany’s number 1 marketer and a leader in terms of individual creations and holistic, cross-media campaign concepts. Since 2016, Ad Alliance has bundled the competencies of strong media partners and is responsible for the sale of advertising space for the channels and offers of RTL Germany, the SPIEGEL Group and the video and technology specialist smartclip. In addition, the team markets the print and digital brands for Media Impact and the rtv media group as a service provider. The marketing includes around 500 media brands, the genres TV, print, digital, ATV and audio – and thus reaches almost 100 percent of the people in Germany. In addition to content-related advice, the use of innovative technological solutions is part of the brand staging offered by Ad Alliance – from programmatic to context- and data-based display of advertising. More information at www.ad-alliance.de

Kerstin Jaumann

Head of Corporate Communications RTL Germany / Communications Ad Alliance

Tel.: +49 (0) 221/ 456-74206

E-Mail: [email protected]

Original content by: Ad Alliance, transmitted by news aktuell