At the Guangzhou Auto Show that opened yesterday, Mitsubishi Motors brought the imported version of the L200 pickup and announced its pre-sale price.270,000-300,000 yuan。

This pickup has been highly anticipated by domestic fans, but after the price was announced, some bloggers couldn’t help but comment that “Who will buy it without a discount of 100,000？”

The blogger also commented:Waiting for you for two years, Mitsubishi L200 is really amazing! Not to mention the pre-sale price of RMB 270,000-300,000, the overseas 2.4TD has become a 2.2TD in China. The show car should be low-end, with 16-inch HT tires, part-time four-wheel drive (there is no super-selected four-wheel drive!), rear The drum brakes and the interior configuration of the car are fine, and the rear bumper is designed like a joke.

In short, it is the L200 pickup truck imported to China. The price is not cheap, the power is castrated, and the configuration is a mess. Mitsubishi’s proud super four-wheel drive is not standard, so I am very disappointed.

In terms of interior and exterior design, the new car adopts the family’s X-shaped design elements. At the same time, the shape of the headlights incorporates LED light sources. The silver guard plate under the front bumper also brings a bit of toughness to the front face.

The side is in the style of an ordinary pickup, without a strong sense of design, and the rear bumper is really hip, which is completely different from the overseas version.

As for the interior of the car, the whole is in the style of a tool car. The show car is made of plastic materials in a large area, and it is equipped with a traditional pointer instrument panel without even a central control screen. The seats are made of fabric and are equipped with snake-shaped The shift lever and mechanical handbrake are outdated everywhere.

The picture is from the blogger @洪琪-wild self-driving

As for power, the overseas version is equipped with a 2.4T engine with a maximum power of 133 kilowatts (181 horsepower).The version imported to China has become 2.2Tthe maximum power is 110 kilowatts.

Even more speechless,Mitsubishi’s proud second-generation super-selective four-wheel drive system is not standard on this carundoubtedly lacks a soul, no wonder many netizens expressed disappointment after reading it, and said that if you look at the Great Wall Shanhai Cannon next door, the starting price of the 3.0T V6 is less than 260,000, which is many times higher than Mitsubishi’s conscience.