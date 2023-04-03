Dhe federal government has agreed on a joint draft for the Building Energy Act (GEG). From January 1, 2024, newly installed heating systems should be operated with at least 65 percent renewable energies. In most cases, this boils down to the power-driven heat pump, which means that pure oil and gas heating systems can no longer be installed.

The dispute over the subject of heating is typical for Germany and at times takes on almost religious traits: it’s a lot about fundamental issues and emotions, and less about concrete technical solutions and their feasibility. The debate is apparently also suffering from the lack of availability of reliable data.

WELT wanted to know more about it and asked the readers of the real estate newsletter “Frage der Lage” to present their experiences. Some sent a short report, others also sent complete cost estimates. And they have it all.