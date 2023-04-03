Home Business 280,000 euros for energy renovation – “We are now trying to sell the house”
Business

280,000 euros for energy renovation – “We are now trying to sell the house”

by admin
280,000 euros for energy renovation – “We are now trying to sell the house”

Dhe federal government has agreed on a joint draft for the Building Energy Act (GEG). From January 1, 2024, newly installed heating systems should be operated with at least 65 percent renewable energies. In most cases, this boils down to the power-driven heat pump, which means that pure oil and gas heating systems can no longer be installed.

The dispute over the subject of heating is typical for Germany and at times takes on almost religious traits: it’s a lot about fundamental issues and emotions, and less about concrete technical solutions and their feasibility. The debate is apparently also suffering from the lack of availability of reliable data.

WELT wanted to know more about it and asked the readers of the real estate newsletter “Frage der Lage” to present their experiences. Some sent a short report, others also sent complete cost estimates. And they have it all.

See also  Lufthansa: Delays and flight cancellations in Frankfurt

You may also like

Azimut-Benetti, the Saudi fund Pif buys 33% of...

Referendum against Tier, Lime, Dot: The e-scooter ban...

Schlein and Conte already have an agreement. Risk...

Politics – Berlin: Kipping wants SPD members to...

Luxury real estate, Savills strengthens and acquires Beliving...

Leone Investments Is it worth it? Opinions and...

Lindner: Tax revenue expected to be record high

Pnrr, Lega: “Evaluate giving up part of the...

Parties – Junge Union rejects coalition with Greens...

Piazza Affari closes above parity (+0.2%), purchases on...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy