2i Rete Gas, Francesco Forleo is the new CEO

The board of directors of 2i Rete Gas SpA has today co-opted Francesco Forleo as board member and at the same time appointed him managing director of the company. The board of directors of 2i Rete Gas thanked Michele De Censi, who leaves the office of managing director to move on to another prestigious position, for the commitment and professionalism lavished over the years in achieving the strategic objectives and for the excellent and significant results

obtained on the management front.

2i Rete Gas, controlled by F2i SGR and participated, through the shareholder Finavias S.à rl, by APG Asset Management it’s yes Ardian, it is present in 18 regions where, with the work of over 2,200 people, it manages approximately 72,000 km of network in over 2,200 Italian municipalities.

The company’s revenues amount to 731.6 million euros with a gross operating margin of 502.5 million euros. Also today, the ordinary shareholders’ meeting of 2i Rete Gas SpA approved the separate and consolidated financial statements at 31 December 2022 and approved the distribution of a dividend of 111 million euro, confirming the proposal board of

administration on March 27, 2023.

A long experience behind

Forleo, graduated in mechanical engineering al Politecnico di Milano and with an MBA from SDA Bocconi, he has consolidated managerial experience in the energy and infrastructure sector, having worked with increasing responsibilities for major players in the sector.

After the first experiences in the world of research, he worked in ST Microelectronics e in GE Oil & Gas (General Electric group), then from 2004 in the strategic consulting firm Bain & Company where he mainly dealt with projects for the major operators in the Energy sector.

He later moved to the group A2Awhere he was first responsible for the customer service of A2A Energia and, since 2015, managing director of Aspem and Varese Risorse, companies active in gas distribution, the integrated water cycle, district heating and environmental services. In 2018 he joined 2i Rete Gas as operations director and coordinated the management and development of the network infrastructure, which in recent years have seen the realization of investments of over 1 billion euros and the awarding of the distribution service in the Naples Atem.