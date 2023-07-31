2nd quarter GDP -0.3%. Unc: bad news, risk of technical recession

“Bad news! The Government, instead of continuing to claim victory for the growth higher than that of other European countries, would do well to worry about this drop, and put in place urgent measures to prevent the reduction from being confirmed also in the third quarter, thus allowing the ‘Italy in technical recession”.

So says Massimiliano Dona, president of the National Consumer Union, commenting on the data on Italy’s GDP.

“If we don’t enter it, it will most likely be due to the recovery of services, thanks to tourism in the summer months, which is not for nothing even today the only sector to mark a slight increase in added value. In short, if we are saved it will only be thanks to the Bel Paese” concludes Dona.

