Home » 2nd quarter GDP -0.3%. Unc: bad news, risk of technical recession
Business

2nd quarter GDP -0.3%. Unc: bad news, risk of technical recession

by admin
2nd quarter GDP -0.3%. Unc: bad news, risk of technical recession

“Bad news! The Government, instead of continuing to claim victory for the growth higher than that of other European countries, would do well to worry about this drop, and put in place urgent measures to prevent the reduction from being confirmed also in the third quarter, thus allowing the ‘Italy in technical recession”.

So says Massimiliano Dona, president of the National Consumer Union, commenting on the data on Italy’s GDP.

“If we don’t enter it, it will most likely be due to the recovery of services, thanks to tourism in the summer months, which is not for nothing even today the only sector to mark a slight increase in added value. In short, if we are saved it will only be thanks to the Bel Paese” concludes Dona.

See also  Insurtech, claims management becomes virtual with LiveClaim

You may also like

Dax starts stable after record high

China’s Manufacturing PMI Sees Improvement in July, Non-Manufacturing...

Gasoline, the price increases: what’s going on, today’s...

This company pays its 3,300 employees an average...

The blue Telepass arrives, pass the toll booth...

Dax starts stable after record high

Piazza Affari is approaching 30,000 points driven by...

National Development and Reform Commission Proposes Measures to...

At 35 she became a partner at McKinsey...

The Historic Powerball Winner Faces Tax Dilemma: Lump...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy