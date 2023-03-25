3/24[Hot Searches in the United States]Scholars explain Xi Jinping’s dream; the West is completely desperate for Xi, and China has become hated by all nations; Ruan Xiaohuan was sentenced severely; the teacher of Maogai class said that if you marry someone like Putin; the teacher in Jingdezhen took to the streets for salary Protests; China’s administrative lawsuits have almost disappeared in four years; Hengshui High School VS Beijing No. 4 Middle School – Voice of America Chinese Website