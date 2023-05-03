Home » $3.5 million for a Hemgenix
Business

$3.5 million for a Hemgenix

by admin
$3.5 million for a Hemgenix

The remedy is a medical advance. Zolgensma helps against a rare but serious muscle disease, especially in small children: nerve cells die, muscle atrophy occurs, many children cannot sit properly, some do not live to see their second birthday. A single treatment with Zolgensma promises good chances of a more bearable life. However, the price that the manufacturer Novartis demands caused heated discussions: it cost 2.1 million dollars when it was launched about four years ago.

See also  Non-agricultural data is less than expected. US stocks can breathe again! _ Oriental Fortune Network

You may also like

Lottomatica goes public and looks to new acquisitions

Hengyu Group’s resumption of trading rose by more...

Lufthansa Group is recovering – thanks to expensive...

Africa: 20 farms from the continent present at...

Why turbulence is becoming more and more common...

Meloni, fact-checking is the lie. The king of...

The performance of listed companies maintained resilient growth...

Stellantis above expectations, revenues are up (+14%). Sales...

Car leasing: comparison with cheap offers | May...

Friday 5 – Saturday 6 May 2023: meeting...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy