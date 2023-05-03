$3.5 million for a Hemgenix

The remedy is a medical advance. Zolgensma helps against a rare but serious muscle disease, especially in small children: nerve cells die, muscle atrophy occurs, many children cannot sit properly, some do not live to see their second birthday. A single treatment with Zolgensma promises good chances of a more bearable life. However, the price that the manufacturer Novartis demands caused heated discussions: it cost 2.1 million dollars when it was launched about four years ago.