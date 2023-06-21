Home » 3 billion tender for the Turin-Lyon tunnel, waiting for the pass of France
Business

3 billion tender for the Turin-Lyon tunnel, waiting for the pass of France

by admin
3 billion tender for the Turin-Lyon tunnel, waiting for the pass of France

Listen to the audio version of the article

A tender worth 3 billion euros for the superstructure and technological equipment of the Turin-Lyon international railway section. After the appointment in France last month, it was also the turn of the Italian companies to meet the top management of Telt, the company that is carrying out the work, to take stock of the opportunities connected to the future tender, also in partnership with the French operators , during the meeting held at the Industrial Union Congress Center in Turin.

The new announcement

The meeting was intended to illustrate to the economic operators the aims of the tender and the characteristics of the design and installation interventions of the railway material (CO12 construction site), which will have to be carried out in the base tunnel for the operation of the high-speed line between Italy and France.

The publication of the call for tenders is scheduled for the next few days, the start of the pre-qualification procedures will instead take place by 2024, then there will be the actual assignment of the works. The construction site will be able to start between 2027 and 2028, in the future the civil excavation works will have to be completed while delivery and testing of the works will have to take place by 2032.

The president of the industrialists of Turin, Giorgio Marsiaj, speaks of an «exceptional opportunity for the companies of our territory. We are here to talk concretely about the future of an infrastructure that is essential to us, and which we have been waiting for for some time. A future made up of trains, passengers and goods traveling between the two sides of the Alps, of sustainable mobility which in ten years time will have to be at the forefront in terms of transport management, safety and energy saving».

See also  Huawei Mate X3 Folding Flagship Released in December: Cheaper, Thinner, and Resistant to Falls- Huawei Huawei

The challenges of 2023 and the French unknown

2023 is a crucial year for Turin-Lyon as explained by Maurizio Bufalini, Deputy General Manager Italy of TELT and Director of the Technical Division. «The assignment of 100% of the works for the Turin-Lyon base tunnel and the launch of the tender for the railway equipment mark an important moment of transition in our progressive “skin change”: from here to 10 years, while we will complete the civil works, we will prepare ourselves to become managers of a railway line which will require, among other things, advanced technologies and new professions».

You may also like

Train delay: Already 187 incidents due to fires...

Maxim Barskiy

thaw trials with France

Ukraine, Zuppi talks to Affari: “Me in Moscow,...

Productivity hack is supposed to make me more...

ECB, in 2022 the euro is the second...

Institutes lower forecasts for the German economy

Vespa pays homage to Disney and Mickey Mouse:...

Morgan Stanley: US inflation could pick up again...

The mine of shadow banks. Enria: «Systemic risk...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy