3 billion tender for the Turin-Lyon tunnel, waiting for the pass of France

A tender worth 3 billion euros for the superstructure and technological equipment of the Turin-Lyon international railway section. After the appointment in France last month, it was also the turn of the Italian companies to meet the top management of Telt, the company that is carrying out the work, to take stock of the opportunities connected to the future tender, also in partnership with the French operators , during the meeting held at the Industrial Union Congress Center in Turin.

The new announcement

The meeting was intended to illustrate to the economic operators the aims of the tender and the characteristics of the design and installation interventions of the railway material (CO12 construction site), which will have to be carried out in the base tunnel for the operation of the high-speed line between Italy and France.

The publication of the call for tenders is scheduled for the next few days, the start of the pre-qualification procedures will instead take place by 2024, then there will be the actual assignment of the works. The construction site will be able to start between 2027 and 2028, in the future the civil excavation works will have to be completed while delivery and testing of the works will have to take place by 2032.

The president of the industrialists of Turin, Giorgio Marsiaj, speaks of an «exceptional opportunity for the companies of our territory. We are here to talk concretely about the future of an infrastructure that is essential to us, and which we have been waiting for for some time. A future made up of trains, passengers and goods traveling between the two sides of the Alps, of sustainable mobility which in ten years time will have to be at the forefront in terms of transport management, safety and energy saving».

The challenges of 2023 and the French unknown

2023 is a crucial year for Turin-Lyon as explained by Maurizio Bufalini, Deputy General Manager Italy of TELT and Director of the Technical Division. «The assignment of 100% of the works for the Turin-Lyon base tunnel and the launch of the tender for the railway equipment mark an important moment of transition in our progressive “skin change”: from here to 10 years, while we will complete the civil works, we will prepare ourselves to become managers of a railway line which will require, among other things, advanced technologies and new professions».

