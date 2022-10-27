3 months price reduction of 1400!Xiaomi Mi 12 Pro Dimensity Edition is only 2579 yuan: Dimensity 9000+ top performance

Not long ago, before the opening of the double 11 pre-sale event, we reported the news that the price of the Xiaomi Mi 12 Pro Dimensity Edition was reduced by 1,000 yuan.

According to Xiaomi Jingdong self-operated flagship store,Today, the price of Xiaomi Mi 12 Pro Dimensity Edition has been adjusted again. After adding Plus, full discount and other discounts,The price is only 2579 yuan.

This price is lower than the just-released iQOO Neo7. The core configuration of both is the Dimensity 9000+, but the Xiaomi Mi 12 Pro Dimensity version is positioned at a higher end, with flagship configurations such as a 2K LTPO screen.

This 6.73-inch hyperbolic screen is one of the best 2K screens in the history of Xiaomi. It is made of Samsung E5 material, supports the second-generation LTPO1-120Hz intelligent dynamic refresh, has 1500nit peak brightness, 1.07 billion color display, and has a resolution of 3200*1440.

More importantly, the curved surfaces on both sides are very restrained, which not only ensures the feel but also significantly reduces the effects of green edges.

In terms of performance, the Mi 12 Pro Dimensity Edition is also equipped with the same leaf vein cooling pump cooling system as the high-end flagship Mi 12S Ultra, and the performance output will be more durable.

In terms of battery life, the Mi 12 Pro Dimensity Edition has a built-in 5160mAh large battery, which can be used stably for one day, supports 67W wired fast charging, and returns blood quickly.

The lens is similar to the Xiaomi Mi 12S, equipped with a 50-megapixel IMX707, 1/1.28-inch sensor, which is currently the flagship sensor of the first echelon in the industry.Two secondary 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lenses and 5-megapixel telephoto macro lenses.

