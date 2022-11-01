3 quarters of revenue of 23.1 billion, loss of 2.7 billion, behind the joys and worries of Celis are Huawei

Recently, Celis released the financial report for the third quarter. The data showed that the revenue in the third quarter was 10.707 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 163.39%, and the net loss was 947 million yuan;

In the first three quarters of this year, the cumulative revenue was 23.123 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 101.96%, and the net loss was 2.675 billion yuan, compared with a loss of 1.729 billion yuan in 2020 and a loss of 1.824 billion yuan in 2021. In 2022, the obvious loss will further increase.

The good news, of course, is that Celis Motor’ssalesIt’s also getting higher and higher, Celis SeptemberNew energy vehicle salesIt reached 17,596 units, a year-on-year increase of 341.33%, of which the sales volume of AITO reached 10,142 units, achieving a monthly delivery of more than 10,000 units for two consecutive months.

In the first three quarters, the sales volume of Celis reached 91,153 units, a year-on-year increase of 254.36%. Of course, the biggest contributor is the Enquiry series in cooperation with Huawei.

It is rude to say that with the help of Huawei’s Dongfeng, Celis has jumped directly from an N-tier brand to a brand.new energy vehiclesThe dark horse in the market has become a new force in the front line of car building.

If there is no binding cooperation with Huawei, and the launch of Wenjie M5, Wenjie M7, Wenjie M5 EV and other brands together with Huawei, such a result is absolutely impossible for Celis to obtain.

But on the other hand, with the cooperation with Huawei, while sales and revenue have soared, it has also brought huge worries.

First, from the perspective of the model of the Wenjie series of cars, Celis is currently only playing the role of a foundry. The decision-making power and initiative are basically in Huawei’s hands, and the soul is naturally in Huawei’s hands. Celis exists. Feeling very weak.

Second, the current sales of Wenjie series cars are good because of scarcity. There is only such a car in Huawei’s smart selection model. In the future, Huawei may cooperate with more manufacturers, then the scarcity will not exist, and sales may not be so good. .

It can be seen that the current success of Celis mainly depends on Huawei, and once it leaves Huawei’s embrace, the consequences are difficult to predict.

Therefore, the joy of Celis currently comes from Huawei, because the soaring revenue, sales, and even the market value are all brought by Huawei. But worry is also about Huawei. Once I lose Huawei’s protection, it will be difficult for me to stand up, and I am afraid that I will return to before liberation overnight.

For Celis, it is hoped that Huawei’s partners are only themselves, so that they can hug their thighs alone. For Huawei, it is impossible to only cooperate with Celis. In the future, the more manufacturers that cooperate, the better. This is the contradiction and the worry for both sides.

