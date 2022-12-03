3-year payback Tesla electric heavy truck delivery!Musk’s test drive is as simple as driving a Model 3

waited for 5 years,Tesla semi truckand finally officially delivered to PepsiCo.

This time, Musk personally drove a real car on the stage——

And stood on the semi-trailer the whole time, and finished the whole press conference:

Semi truck bullet-like design,500 miles (about 805 kilometers) on a full chargeAccelerate from zero to 100 seconds in 20 seconds under full load, and the total power of the motor is three times that of ordinary diesel trucks.

Musk said that the semi’s cockpit is also full of luxury and comfort, with a large screen on the left and right for drivers to view navigation and actual road conditions, and it is also equipped with a wireless charging pad for mobile phones.

And even if you are a big man, you don’t have to bend over after getting in the car, and you can easily take off your coat and hang it on the hook.

The driving threshold and experience of trucks have also been beaten down by Tesla.

Musk’s analogy: If you can drive a Model 3, you can drive a Tesla truck.

Well, the Model 3 is Tesla’s lightest coupe to handle, and only requires a C1 driver’s license.

I just don’t know if Tesla’s heavy trucks will be sold in China in the future, will they only need a C1 driver’s license?

What kind of car is this?

The Semi is no ordinary truck, in Musk’s words, a “beast.”

The Semi truck uses the same motor as the Plaid version of the Model S/X, and the rotors of the motor are wrapped in carbon fiber.

Three independent motors are installed on the rear axle of the vehicle. The total power of the motors is three times that of ordinary diesel trucks. The acceleration time of 0-97 km/h is 20 seconds under full load.

Using the Tesla V4 supercharger, it can be charged to 70% in half an hour.A full charge can run up to 500 miles (about 805 kilometers), and the total weight of the full load is 82,000 pounds (about 37.2 tons)。

The body shape of the bullet allows the Semi truck to consume less than 2 kilowatt-hours of electricity per 1.6 kilometers.

It was previously rumored that the 300-mile battery life version is priced at US$150,000 (equivalent to approximately RMB 1.05 million), and the 500-mile battery life version is priced at US$180,000 (equivalent to approximately RMB 1.26 million).

According to official data, compared with diesel trucks, Semi trucks can save US$200,000 in fuel costs in the first three years of use, equivalent to about 1.41 million yuan.

In this way, the cost can be paid back in 3 years.

To prove the truck’s durability and reliability, they also conducted extensive testing.

Includes wading:

Rolling over road obstacles:

Operates as usual on bumpy or icy roads.

On the uphill section with a gradient of 6%, overtaking can also be completed:

When going downhill, the Semi truck can use kinetic energy recovery to reduce the speed of the vehicle, which is safer.

However, fuel trucks rely on engine traction or brakes. When going down a steep slope, there is a possibility of being out of gear or unable to shift gears, and pressing the brakes for a long time will cause the brake pads to overheat.

In addition, the traction saddle of the Tesla truck is easily connected to the cargo compartment.

Well, to sum up the truck in Musk’s words:

It saves time, labor and money, and it’s not like driving a truck at all.

Why did Musk build a Semi truck?

At the press conference, Musk also answered why such a car should be built.

The first is to reduce exhaust emissions.

Although all trucks in the United States account for only 1% of the total number of cars, exhaust emissions account for 20%, of which particulate matter emissions account for 36%.

Using Semi trucks, in addition to delaying global warming, can also greatly improve the air quality on highways and around cities.

The second reason is to reduce noise pollution.

Especially for residents who live around the highway, physical and mental health will be of great benefit.

Third, the arrival of the Semi truck further completes Tesla’s mission.

There are not only ModelX/S and 3/Y running on land, but now there are more commercial trucks Semi, and pickup trucks and Robotaxi will come out one after another in the future.

Together, they will accelerate the development of sustainable energy.

What kind of evaluation did you get after publishing?

Some people like it, and some people don’t.

For example, some netizens praised that the Semi truck is equivalent to the iPhone in the truck industry.

Some say the Semi truck represents the future of the truck industry.

Some netizens believe that the arrival of Semi trucks can lower the recruitment threshold for truck drivers.

There was even a suggestion that Tesla would build a similar bus.

But there are also old truck drivers who have come forward and said that they are not optimistic:

Some netizens speculated,Behind Musk’s move is to achieve autonomous driving.

Some netizens suggested that the cockpit should also be equipped with compartments for rest.

The truck’s reliability and range have also been questioned.

Regarding this, Martin Daum, head of Daimler trucks, once raised similar doubts. He believed that the 500-mile range of Tesla trucks broke the laws of physics.

It is worth mentioning that Bill Gates mentioned in his blog 2 years ago that he was not optimistic about the Tesla Semi truck:

The main problem is that the battery is big and heavy. The heavier the truck, the more batteries are needed to power the vehicle. But the more batteries you use, the more weight you add and the more electricity you need.

Even with major breakthroughs in battery technology, electric vehicles may never be as practical as 18-wheeler trucks, cargo ships and jetliners. You can drive an electric car for short distances, but pulling heavy loads for long distances requires a different solution.

Musk’s response to this was:

“If he wants, he can come and try it himself.”