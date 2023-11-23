Home » 30 minutes is too short for the annual meeting
30 minutes is too short for the annual meeting

by admin
To ensure that the employee interview does not degenerate thematically, it may be advisable to diversify the format in terms of content. In his guide “Employee meetings – motivating, effective, sustainable”, Hossiep suggests, for example, scheduling a meeting every quarter with changing focuses. These could be:

1. Define goals for the employee this year,
2. assess the performance of the supervisor,
3. assess the employee’s performance,
4. Discuss development opportunities.

