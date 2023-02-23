Italian companies, the relationship with Metaverse and Nft

About three out of 10 companies have already invested or intend to invest in the experimentation and adoption of key emerging technologies, including the metaverse. According to a survey, “Web 3.0: Metaverse and NFT”, created by EY, in collaboration with the Luiss Strategic Change Research Center, the average growth rate of revenues in the Metaverse and NFT over the next 10 years will be higher than 40%, but the sector is poorly regulated and therefore still unsafe for investments. Indeed only 17% of the 100 Italian and foreign managers interviewed believe that governments are moving adequately compared to the regulation of the metaverse, while 63% believe that the current regulation of the market is not enough.

It would be necessary to regulate aspects related to cybersecurity (especially the management of personal data), education and training (prohibiting for example violent actions), economic transactions and related taxation and social and ethical behavior. The report highlights the expectations that operators place not only with respect to their investments in the Metaverse, but also in terms of skills and competences required for the implementation of a risk and compliance strategy.

Consequently, the tax authorities can only have similar expectations and therefore require a system of harmonization between the various jurisdictions of the individual countries as is happening with cryptocurrencies. The creation of an environment such as the Metaverse also involves Intellectual property (IP) assets such as patent rights, brands, copyright and communication rights. Similarly, the creation and marketing of an Nft cannot disregard the evaluation of the relationship with one’s own intellectual property rights or those of third parties.

“Unstoppable Digital Transformation”

“The digital transformation – he said Stephanie Radoccia, Managing Partner of the law and tax firm of EY- is now an unstoppable process and it is essential for companies to understand its potential, challenges and implications. The countless fields of application of Metaverse and NFT give rise to the need to implement a substantial legal framework in the near future, to provide certainty to all legal situations that will arise in virtual worlds. Necessity highlighted by 64% of the managers interviewed who believe that governments should do more regarding the regulation of the metaverse and which is also demonstrated by the caution in investments: only 6% plan to invest more than 50% of the budget available to them for experimentation in the metaverse”.

How much to invest?

However, the survey shows that approx 30% of Italian and foreign companies have already started or intend to invest in the experimentation and adoption of the main emerging technologies, including the metaverse, and 25% intend to do so in the short term. Furthermore, a considerable growth in the impact of the metaverse on the portfolio of services and products offered is expected over the next decade: over 40% of those interviewed believe that the average growth rate of the market in terms of expected revenues in the next 10 years will be over 40 %.

Caution prevails: only 28% of respondents intend to invest more than 15% of the budget in experimenting with new solutions in the metaverse and 19% plan to invest more than 200 thousand euros in 2023 to start new projects and adopt new solutions in the metaverse.

Criticisms and doubts

However, there is no shortage of criticisms, perplexities and doubts about Web 3.0 that of Metaverse and Nft. Lin the presence of huge investment costs coupled with a possible uncertainty of the related revenuesthe; the lack of clarity about the real potential and associated opportunities; the need to invest in the development of new skills and the absence of adequate legislation. According to 48% of the sample, although it is a market still in the expansion phase, NFTs offer an important opportunity for revenue growth and have already demonstrated that they are a reality with significant potential in various areas of application. In particular, three main areas of application have been identified: copyright, collecting and marketing.

On the contrary, 38% of respondents do not consider NFTs a technology to explore and in which to invest, as they have a too volatile market and therefore little added value. Finally, 14% of the top managers interviewed show that the lack of knowledge of NFTs makes them unattractive for making investments. The worldwide market value of solutions based on Metaverse and NFT is, the research explains, currently around 400 billion dollars.