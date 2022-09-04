After the 30-series graphics cards were released, a new round of mining boom kicked off. In just four months, the average increase in mainstream gaming graphics cards has exceeded 80%. After the National Development Commission issued a notice to rectify “mining” and DIY players and ordinary consumers who had endured high-priced graphics cards for a long time began to resist, the one-year-long mining boom gradually faded, but because the 30-series graphics cards were born in mining In the tide period, and many mine owners used 30-series graphics cards a lot, so there were a lot of mine cards on the market.

As players’ desire to buy 30-series graphics cards decreases, those who want to buy are waiting with coins. First, they feel that the manufacturer’s price reduction is not enough. Second, the new graphics card is about to be launched. I want to see it again. . Therefore, the majority of digital enthusiasts have often heard such a high-frequency word in recent months, that is, “inventory”. It is rumored that the inventory of graphics cards is very serious, especially NVIDIA.

Jon Peddie Research released the latest research report saying that the global PC-based GPU shipments in the second quarter of 2022 were 84 million, compared with the 96 million shipments in the first quarter, a year-on-year decrease of 33.7% and a month-on-month decrease of 7%. JPR also stated in its report that GPUs will achieve a compound annual growth rate of 3.8% during 2022-2026, and the company forecasts that GPU installations will reach 3.103 billion units in 2026. In the next five years, the share of discrete graphics cards in PCs will increase significantly, and the penetration rate will increase to 30%.

In the second quarter of 2022, the overall connection rate of GPUs and PCs (including integrated and discrete graphics, desktops, notebooks and workstations) was 121%, down 7.9% quarter-on-quarter; desktop discrete graphics card shipments decreased by 22.6% quarter-on-quarter, 10.37 million. The reason for the worse performance than the first quarter may be due to the desire of consumers to buy graphics cards, and the 40-series and 7000-series graphics cards are about to be released, making way for new graphics cards and clearing the inventory of old graphics cards, but the decline this year is still higher than the past ten years. the average level.

In addition, overall GPU shipments in the second quarter of 2022 declined by 14.9% from the previous quarter, with discrete graphics card shipments declining more than integrated graphics card shipments. Among the three major graphics card manufacturers of red, green and blue, AMD’s shipments were the least affected, with a decline of 7.6%, Intel’s shipments fell by 9.8%, and Nvidia’s shipments fell the most, down about 25.7%.

In the second quarter, AMD’s overall GPU market share increased by 1.1% from the previous quarter, Intel’s market share increased by 2% due to the launch of Xe core graphics and Arc independent graphics, and Nvidia’s market share was greatly affected by the mining boom and declined. 3.15%.

However, the latest market share shows that Intel still ranks first in the second quarter of 2022, with a market share of 62%. AMD came in second with a 20% market share, and the 6000-series graphics cards performed well, with AMD’s market share at 16% in the second quarter of 2021, a 4% increase from last year. Nvidia’s market share has increased by 3% year-on-year. Although the 30-series graphics cards have powerful performance, but also because of its high price and the impact of the mining boom, this year’s market share is only 18%.

Editor’s comment: In the next few months, the new 40-series graphics card will be released. From the current information, the performance of the new graphics card is powerful. The RTX 4070 is already comparable to the RTX 3090. If the price is kind, it may be effectively improved. N card sales. AMD just finished the press conference the day before yesterday. Su Ma also mentioned at the press conference that the 7000 series graphics card will be equipped with an RDNA3 architecture GPU, which will greatly improve the performance. Compared with the existing RDNA 2 architecture graphics card, the new graphics card will provide more than 50 GPUs. % performance per watt improvement. The graphics card market in the second half of the year is still fiercely competitive, let us wait and see.