Many technology and service sector stocks made the list. Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images

Investment banking and securities trading firm Goldman Sachs described 2023 as an ideal environment for stock pickers. The best analysts from Tipranks have compiled these stocks and recommended them to buy. Each stock recommendation includes the top analysts’ percentage upside forecast.

Investors have been treading treacherous territory for more than a year. First was the economy of a rapidly rising Inflation met, followed by steep interest rate hikes. Last year’s turbulence caused US stock indices to post their worst results since 2008. At the same time, a potential recession quickly became one of investors’ top concerns.

One way to deal with macroeconomic uncertainty is to narrow your focus. Earlier this year referred to the investment banking and securities trading company Goldman Sachs the year 2023 as an ideal environment for stock pickers. The performance of the broader market is determined more by company-specific factors than by macroeconomic forces.