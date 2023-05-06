Home » 30-year-old earns up to $20,000 a month with Airbnb
30-year-old earns up to $20,000 a month with Airbnb

Part-time real estate investor Julia Lemberskiy manages five Airbnb properties.
Courtesy of Julia Lemberskiy

Real estate investor Julia Lemberskiy earns up to $20,000 (about €18,192) a month with Airbnb.

Your keys to success are unique objects and attention to small details.

She also looks for markets where there is high demand and little supply.

The first property that Julia Lemberskiy bought was supposed to be a weekend house.

