Home » 30-year-old earns up to $20,000 a month with Airbnb
Business

30-year-old earns up to $20,000 a month with Airbnb

by admin
30-year-old earns up to $20,000 a month with Airbnb

Part-time real estate investor Julia Lemberskiy manages five Airbnb properties.
Courtesy of Julia Lemberskiy

Real estate investor Julia Lemberskiy earns up to $20,000 (about €18,192) a month with Airbnb.

Your keys to success are unique objects and attention to small details.

She also looks for markets where there is high demand and little supply.

We’re currently testing machine translations of articles by our US colleagues to bring you even more exciting content. This article has been automatically translated and reviewed by an editor. We welcome feedback at the end of the article.

The first property that Julia Lemberskiy bought was supposed to be a weekend house.

See also  The reasons why the United States included Weibo, Baidu, etc. on the pre-delisting list of scholars | China Concept Stock | Delisting

You may also like

The drought, the oil and the question of...

Gas, first load of LNG arrived in Piombino....

Julian Zietlow Onlyfans: After a drug crash, he...

Moby-Cin agreed, homologation confirmed on appeal

Genesis G70 in the 2023 test: price, features...

Italo buys Itabus to combine the train and...

Germany will lose over 5 million workers by...

Resolution 16 of 02/05/2023 – Return to the...

How Robert Habeck wants to push down the...

Terna, profit exceeds 200 million in the 1st...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy