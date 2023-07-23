300 Years of Adam Smith and the Invisible Hand

The “invisible hand” that regulates the market almost naturally is probably the most well-known metaphor associated with Adam Smith and his role as the founder of the capitalist economic order. Smith is therefore not particularly popular in left-wing circles, as he is often blamed for all the social upheaval that liberal economic policies can bring about.

On the occasion of Adam Smith’s 300th birthday, the taz business editor Ulrike Herrmann recalled his economic analyzes and the importance of his scientific work. Herrmann draws a much more differentiated and positive picture than some people have of him. Herrmann does not see Smith as the founder of a capitalist economic order, but rather as a discoverer – as the one who first noticed and became aware of the role of capitalists in an economy.

Nor does Herrmann see the Scottish economist as a protagonist of a vulgar liberal ideology à la FDP:

“But who becomes a capitalist and who becomes a worker? Who gets rich and who has to slave away? Again Smith was far ahead of his time, for he said unequivocally: It has absolutely nothing to do with the talent of the individual whether he becomes a day laborer or a philosopher. Smith did not believe in intelligence differences between rich and poor, but held that there was social randomness in who is fortunate enough to be born into the higher ranks. He would have dismissed the neoliberal rhetoric of “high performers” as naïve.”

With her column, Ulrike Herrmann succeeds in opening up other and sometimes surprising perspectives on Adam Smith. That makes them worth reading.