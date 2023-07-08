310 new jobs will be created

But the BA has already been firmly involved in the area of ​​labor migration, including admission to the labor market, but also in an advisory capacity. In 2022, for example, 165,000 consultations were held with interested parties from third countries. What does that mean exactly? “Advice on recognition procedures, admission to the labor market, social security issues, language acquisition issues,” explains Ahuja. So far this year there have been 102,000.

In order for more skilled workers to actually come to Germany in the future, the companies would also have to go along with it. At the moment there are only 32,000 vacancies on the BA’s job exchange that companies can imagine filling with people from third countries. “There’s still a lot of room for improvement,” says Ahuja. “We need employers to be willing to open up to foreign skilled workers.” Companies would also have to bring themselves to bear the costs of a language course, for example.

