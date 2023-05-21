Home » 32 million dlr giant spider. Highest paid artwork in history
Business

32 million dlr giant spider. Highest paid artwork in history

by admin
32 million dlr giant spider. Highest paid artwork in history

The highest-paid female artwork in history is a giant spider

Record auction for a sculpture created by a female artist: in New York, Sotheby’s managed to sell a giant spider by the French Louise Bourgeois for more than 32 million dollars. Three meters tall, this spider is an iconic work by the sculptor and plastic artist Bourgeois, who died in 2010, of French and naturalized American origin, who spent part of her life in New York. Its sale represents a “very special moment” as it set an auction record for a work by the artist, but also for a sculpture made by a woman, according to Kelsey Leonard, head of Sotheby’s evening auctions. “Les Araignées de Bourgeois is undoubtedly a true masterpiece of 20th century art“, said the expert.

This spider by Louise Bourgeois was previously kept by Fundacao Itau to San Paolo, in Brazil. In 2022, another Spider by the artist was sold for $40 million at the Art Basel fair in Switzerland. Louise Bourgeois has explored the traumas of her childhood in her work, producing a work with a very strong emotional, even provocative, power. She has notably produced a series of giant spiders made of steel and presented as symbols of her mother. Others of these spiders have been exhibited in renowned museums, such as the Guggenheim Museum in Bilbao, Spain, the Tate Modern in London or the Museum of Modern Art in San Francisco. Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  Industry ad press hour: Use potential - implement measures now

You may also like

Why companies like Google need rules for home...

Woman and child found dead at the foot...

Julian Zietlow: Instagram account deleted after drug use

Damage from natural events: only 5% of homes...

PLEASURES Partners with Zellerfeld to Create 3D Printed...

Online brokers or banks? – Fees on custody...

The FuoriFestival returns to Trento. Affaritaliani.it is also...

CITIC Construction Investment: Waiting for the policy to...

“Prime example of the traditional preference for large...

Dacia launches Extreme inspired by the outdoors

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy