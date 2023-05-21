32 million dlr giant spider. Highest paid artwork in history

The highest-paid female artwork in history is a giant spider

Record auction for a sculpture created by a female artist: in New York, Sotheby’s managed to sell a giant spider by the French Louise Bourgeois for more than 32 million dollars. Three meters tall, this spider is an iconic work by the sculptor and plastic artist Bourgeois, who died in 2010, of French and naturalized American origin, who spent part of her life in New York. Its sale represents a “very special moment” as it set an auction record for a work by the artist, but also for a sculpture made by a woman, according to Kelsey Leonard, head of Sotheby’s evening auctions. “Les Araignées de Bourgeois is undoubtedly a true masterpiece of 20th century art“, said the expert.

This spider by Louise Bourgeois was previously kept by Fundacao Itau to San Paolo, in Brazil. In 2022, another Spider by the artist was sold for $40 million at the Art Basel fair in Switzerland. Louise Bourgeois has explored the traumas of her childhood in her work, producing a work with a very strong emotional, even provocative, power. She has notably produced a series of giant spiders made of steel and presented as symbols of her mother. Others of these spiders have been exhibited in renowned museums, such as the Guggenheim Museum in Bilbao, Spain, the Tate Modern in London or the Museum of Modern Art in San Francisco.


