Intesa Sanpaolo today issued 35 new Certified Premium Cash Collect listed directly on the SeDeX market of Borsa Italiana.

The peculiarity of this issue is that it allows the investor to receive fixed monthly premiums during the life of the product. Furthermore, this new series of Certificates allows the investor to choose between 4 different barriers available (50%, 55%, 60%, 70%) and 26 underlying shares both European and American.

The operation

The Intesa Sanpaolo Premium Cash Collect Certificates are Conditionally Capital Protected Investment Certificates which have the peculiarity of paying the investor monthly Unconditional Fixed Premiums and repaying the Issue Price increased by a Premium upon expiry if the underlying, on the final valuation date, has a value greater than or equal to the Barrier Level.

In particular, all Premium Cash Collect certificates listed on December 12 have the following characteristics: issue price of 100 euros, duration of 24 months and barriers from 50% to 70% observed only on 4 December 2024; provide for the payment of 23 unconditional fixed monthly premiums from January 2023 to November 2024, regardless of the performance of the underlying share and 1 conditional premium on expiry: in order for the conditional premium to be paid on expiry, it is sufficient that the underlying, on the valuation date final, has a value greater than or equal to the Barrier Level.

For this reason, even in the event of falls of the underlying share within the Barrier Level, the return of the Certificate is positive. As an example, let’s see in detail how a certificate works: the Premium Cash Collect su Banco BPM (ISIN IT0005523953). Investors will have the opportunity to purchase this instrument directly on the SeDeX market of Borsa Italiana starting from 12 December 2022 through their trusted financial intermediary, phone banking or internet banking. The certificate will pay 23 unconditional fixed premiums of Euro 0.88 on the following dates (in order for the premiums to be recognized on the payment dates, the certificates must be purchased within 3 working days before the actual payment dates):

We remind you that on the dates listed above, the premiums are paid regardless of the performance of the underlying. Should the value of the Banco BPM share fall below the Barrier Level (equal to 2.2057), the certificate will in any case pay the monthly amount of Euro 0.88, paid regardless of the performance of the underlying. On the expiry day of the certificate (6 December 2024) the investor will receive the issue price of the certificate of Euro 100 increased by the last conditional premium of Euro 0.88 if the value of the Banco BPM share (on the final valuation date of the 04 December 2024) should be equal to or greater than the Barrier Level of 2.2057 (70% of the Initial Value of the underlying). Otherwise, the investor would suffer a loss commensurate with that which he would have obtained by investing directly in the underlying share.

The complete list of Intesa Sanpaolo certificates is available at: https://www.intesasanpaolo.prodottiequotazioni.com/

The new product range