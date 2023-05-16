3500 percent return: fund manager reveals four stocks he is betting on

Atlantic Investment Management’s Alex Roepers was a panelist at the 2023 Milken Global Conference in May. Thomson Reuters

Hedge fund manager Alex Roepers has returned 3,500 percent over the past 30 years. At the Milken Global Conference 2023, Roepers spoke to Business Insider about his investment strategy. Here are four stocks the top hedge fund manager is keen on right now.

Investors who think the S&P 500’s 1,900% return over the past three decades is impressive may not be familiar with the performance of hedge fund manager Alex Roepers.

Atlantic Investment Management’s founder and chief investment officer has returned 3,500 percent on his flagship Cambrian Fund over the past three decades. And since 2020, Roepers’ hedge fund has returned 81.5 percent after fees, according to documents seen by Business Insider. In comparison, the S&P 500 returned 49 percent.