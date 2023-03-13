Home Business 3599 yuan super value thin and light book!Lenovo Xiaoxin 14 2023 Ryzen Edition is pre-sold today
3599 yuan super value thin and light book!Lenovo Xiaoxin 14 2023 Ryzen Edition is pre-sold today

3599 yuan super value thin and light book!Lenovo Xiaoxin 14 2023 Ryzen Edition is pre-sold today

According to Lenovo official news,Xiaoxin 14 2023 Ryzen Edition will officially start pre-sale at 18:00 tonight, and will officially go on sale on March 20. The page shows that it will be shipped within three days after the final payment is made.

The biggest highlight of Xiaoxin 14 2023 Ryzen Edition compared to before is the CPU.It uses AMD Ryzen 5 7530U processor.

However, the 7nm process, Zen3 CPU architecture, and Vega GPU architecture are actually used. In fact, it is the second-tier vest of last year’s Ryzen 5 5625U and the previous year’s Ryzen 5 5600U. It has 6 cores and 12 threads, an acceleration frequency of 4.5GHz, and 16MB level three. The cache, the core display is Vega 7, and the GPU frequency can reach 2000MHz.

The screen has further popularized the 16:10 ratio screen, with a resolution of 1920×1200, narrow borders on all sides, and an integrated 1080P camera on the top.

As a thin and light notebook, it naturally adopts an extremely thin and light body design, with a metal integrated solution, the weight is as light as 1.46kg, and the thickness is as thin as 16.9mm. The color scheme is still the classic cirrus gray.

Although small, the interface is very complete, with two USB-A, two full-featured USB-C, HDMI, microSD card reader.

Other highlights include 19 stringent quality tests, 16GB dual-channel memory, 512GB NVMe SSD, 56.6Whr battery, 65W PD fast charging, Dolby sound effects, etc.

