Source Title: Personal Pension Pilot Full Moon 36 Pilots: Lower Tax Rate and More Product Choices

CCTV news: A few days ago, the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security, the Ministry of Finance and other three departments announced that 36 leading cities and regions including Beijing and Tianjin started to implement the personal pension system. This is an expansion on the basis of the previous three pilot projects. More, lower tax rates, and a wider selection of products implemented. On April 2, 2018, the Ministry of Finance and other five departments announced the "Notice on Launching the Pilot Program of Individual Tax-Deferred Commercial Pension Insurance". Taxpayers such as individuals who receive labor remuneration, individual industrial and commercial households, and investors in sole proprietorships can purchase the insurance. On April 25, 2018, the "Guidelines for the Development of Individual Tax-Deferred Commercial Pension Insurance Products" formulated by the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission, the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security, and the State Administration of Taxation was released. On June 6, 2018, the first batch of tax-deferred pension insurance products of six insurance institutions was approved by the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission for sale. On this basis, a few days ago, the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security and the Ministry of Finance announced that 36 leading cities and regions, including Beijing, Tianjin, Shijiazhuang City and Xiongan New Area in Hebei Province, and Jincheng City in Shanxi Province, have launched the implementation of individual pensions. gold system. Zhu Qing, Chief Professor of the Institute of Finance and Taxation, Renmin University of China:The personal pension plan determined this time is improved compared with the pilot program in 2018. When individuals withdraw their pension, the tax burden was originally set at 7.5% in the pilot program, but now it has been reduced to 3%. At that time, investment could only buy insurance You can't buy deposits, funds, or wealth management products. In fact, this time, you have released various financial products and let individuals choose.

