360 Group Vice President, Liang Zhihui, Explores the Business Value of Digital Employees at Global Digital Economy Conference

Global Digital Economy Conference Held in Beijing 360 Liang Zhihui Explains the Business Value of Digital Employees "Digital humans driven by real people have extremely high operating costs, and image-cloning digital humans lack souls and are more like reading machines. 360 hopes to give digital employees the best appearance and the strongest brain." July 4, 2023 From 1st to 7th, the 2023 Global Digital Economy Conference was officially held. At the Digital Future New Generation Software Industry High-Quality Development Forum held on July 5, Liang Zhihui, vice president of 360 Group, introduced the core advantages of 360AI digital employees to the audience. Liang Zhihui, Vice President of 360 Group Liang Zhihui said: Enterprises that actively embrace AI will be given priority in development. Due to the risk of data leakage, the inability to update information in a timely manner, and the inability to manage hierarchically, public large models cannot meet enterprise-level applications and cannot be used directly. Undertaking the 360 ​​Group’s artificial intelligence development strategy of “flying with two wings + four-way concurrent”, based on data, scenarios, and security advantages, 360AI digital employees provide large-scale model capabilities for enterprises with SaaS services, greatly reducing the threshold for enterprises to implement large-scale model applications , to meet the needs of enterprises to reduce production costs and improve work efficiency. During the brainstorming, the creative director Lorrine proposed many flashy ideas, the AI ​​assistant read a 300-page industry research report in one minute, and the draftsman Janet drew millions of search advertisement creative materials with only a simple description . At present, 360AI digital employees focus on application scenarios such as marketing and urban cultural tourism. Through multi-role digital employees such as marketing, copywriting, and creativity, one-stop content generation can improve the production efficiency of enterprises. At the scene, Liang Zhihui showed how to use AI digital employees to promote the marketing of scenic spots. Multi-role digital employees worked together to create an investment promotion plan, produce copywriting and videos for delivery, and design posters for Nishan Holy Land. “Driven by 360 Zhinao, the ‘intelligence’ and work ability of 360AI digital employees have been significantly enhanced.” Liang Zhihui introduced that in terms of copywriting, graphic design, event planning, etc., AI digital employees can perform complex reasoning and Judge and efficiently produce high-quality content that meets the needs. It is understood that 360 provides an enterprise-level large-scale model training program, using the “enterprise knowledge base” as the factual basis for large-scale models. Enterprises can update and iterate in real time through multiple paths such as online editing, uploading documents, and importing websites, so that the large model can better understand the enterprise and have a stronger ability to solve professional problems. In the case of the city’s digital customer service “Chongqing China Merchants”, the digital customer service “Chongqing China Merchants” gave professional answers on how to promote the development of private enterprises and what preferential policies college students can enjoy when opening a hot pot restaurant in Chongqing. In addition, Liang Zhihui also demonstrated how to customize the digital human. A photo + a piece of audio, just 3 steps, Zhou Hongyi’s “digital clone” appeared at the venue. The delivery of AI capabilities not only depends on the infrastructure support of the large model, but also depends on the user’s ability to control new technologies. For large models, Prompt is the key driving force, and the way of expressing and asking questions determines the content and quality of its output. Based on the “AI polish” function of 360AI digital employees, we don’t need to learn Prompt programming, just say the result we want to achieve, and it can automatically optimize the problem. While making a cup of coffee, a copy of Xiaohongshu, a press release, or a 3-minute video script will appear on the paper. The wave of digitization is still surging. 