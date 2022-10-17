365 companies in the city participated in the 132nd Canton Fair



On October 15th, the 132nd China Import and Export Fair (hereinafter referred to as “Canton Fair”) opened in the cloud, and the exhibition time was extended from 10 days to 5 months. A total of 365 enterprises in our city participated in this Canton Fair, and a total of 37,000 products were displayed online, including about 6,900 new products.

The Canton Fair has always been known as the barometer and weather vane of my country’s foreign trade, and it is also the longest and largest comprehensive international trade event in China. Domestic and foreign companies will exhibit online.

The online exhibition content of this year’s Canton Fair includes three parts: online display platform, supply and purchase docking service, and cross-border e-commerce special area. There are columns for exhibitors’ exhibits, virtual exhibition halls, exhibitor online display, news and activities, and conference services. The export exhibition will set up 50 exhibition areas according to 16 categories of commodities. The exhibits in our city cover more than 30 exhibition areas including men’s and women’s clothing, clothing and apparel, luggage, hardware, household appliances, auto parts, kitchen utensils, household items, gifts and premiums.

1. Expansion to accommodate new enterprises. The Jiaxing branch has actively implemented the expansion work of the Canton Fair. 20 companies from Zhejiang Yongle Trade and Oukai Technology have become the new forces of this Canton Fair, further expanding the number of companies benefiting from the Canton Fair.

Second, there are many procurement docking activities. This Canton Fair will hold more than 70 series of global trade promotion activities. Focus on key markets such as “Belt and Road” and RCEP, and focus on key themes such as electronics and home appliances, building materials, and home decorations. Pinghu Luggage Base Leading Enterprise Rookie Luggage and Bags will negotiate and promote with the Midwest Chamber of Commerce in the United States; Huixin Group will participate in the global trade promotion multinational leading enterprise supply and procurement docking week; Anying Trading will sign up for the Canton Fair’s special procurement event in the United States; “Strength Socks Industry” and other enterprises participated in the matchmaking activities of Indonesia Changyou Group and the matchmaking meeting in Hong Kong.

3. There are many kinds of image display. Enterprises in our city display their corporate image and products through live broadcast, recording and broadcasting, new product release, electronic picture album, etc. On the first day of the launch, Xinxiu Group, Liangyou Clothing, Tongxiang Foreign Trade and other enterprises actively broadcast live broadcasts to promote exchanges. Jingtong, Tongkun, Shepar, Gaoyu Home Furnishing and other companies will display and publicize through the International Business Daily; Jiaxin Silk will participate in the first show of new products at the Canton Fair; buyers can use business cards on the new product video release page Sending, instant communication and other tools, quickly establish contact with new product release companies, and improve the effectiveness of event conversion.

The online Canton Fair has been successfully held for 5 sessions since the Spring Canton Fair in 2020. With the holding of the Canton Fair as scheduled and the implementation of a new round of policies to stabilize foreign trade and promote foreign trade, it will further help the city’s foreign trade progress steadily and improve its quality.