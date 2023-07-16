Home » 380 euro card for shopping. ‘Dedicated to you’ for 1.3 million families
380 euro card for shopping. 'Dedicated to you' for 1.3 million families

380 euro card for shopping. ‘Dedicated to you’ for 1.3 million families

Lollobrigida: “Not summable to basic income”

Is called ‘Dedicated to you‘ the card that will help Italian families cope with the increase in the prices of food and basic necessities. With a value of 382.50 euros, it will be available to around one million and 300 thousand households with low incomes. The bonus provided for by the first maneuver of the Meloni government to meet the high cost is on its way.

Announced by the Minister of Agriculture and Food Sovereignty, Francesco Lollobrigida, the provision provides for one-off aid for those with an ISEE of up to 15,000 euros per year. Starting from 18 July, the Municipalities will send communications to the beneficiaries containing the instructions for collecting the cards at the post offices.

From milk to pasta, the increase in prices has increased the expenditure of familiesforcing them to buy less. The collapse, which also involved basic foodstuffs, was described as ‘alarming’ by consumer associations.

