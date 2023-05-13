381 enterprises in Xiamen participated in the Canton Fair with a cumulative turnover of more than 211.65 million US dollars-Minnan.com

At the recently concluded 133rd Canton Fair, the cumulative turnover of 381 participating Xiamen enterprises reached 211.6519 million US dollars. This achievement surpassed the level of three years ago, an increase of 10.60% compared with the 126th Canton Fair (held in October 2019).

The Canton Fair has always been an important window for foreign trade. The offline exhibition of this year’s Canton Fair will be held in three phases. The reporter learned from the Xiamen Municipal Bureau of Commerce that a total of 381 Xiamen enterprises (excluding repeated numbers) participated in the third phase of the exhibition, with 1,571 booths. During the exhibition, Xiamen Enterprises will make old friends and make new ones, which is fruitful. Xiamen Cube Arts & Crafts Co., Ltd., which is mainly engaged in holiday gifts and home accessories, received 354 groups of customers during the exhibition, of which 148 groups were new customers, bringing more opportunities for enterprise development.

High-quality products are the key factors to unleash the attractiveness of enterprises. At the Canton Fair, Aojiahua Group, which brought many innovative smart home appliances and massage health products, was crowded in front of the booth. During the period, it received more than 1,000 Chinese and foreign merchants, and deeply connected with more than 203 key customers. At the same time, it cooperated with dozens of domestic and foreign companies Businesses establish business contacts. C&D Inc. presented a number of its business units to expand the “circle of friends” of the multi-field industrial chain. Among them, Jianyu Industry brought more than 200 kinds of clothing exhibits, and received an intention order of nearly 500,000 US dollars on the second day of the exhibition. Guomao Co., Ltd. participated in the exhibition with a number of its subsidiaries. The number of booths exceeded 50, distributed in multiple exhibition areas such as household products, maternity and baby products, sports and leisure products, shoes, bags, etc. The products on display were recognized by global buyers. The intention to place an order was confirmed directly on the spot for multiple categories, and the scale of the intended contract exceeded US$10 million.

Through participating in the exhibition, Xiamen enterprises perceive the dynamic changes in the international market and the changes in the customer base of the Canton Fair. Some enterprises have found that the number of buyers from countries and regions along the “Belt and Road” has increased significantly. These exhibition gains will also bring new thinking for Xiamen enterprises to better “go global” in the future.(Reporter Guo Rui, correspondent Lin Wenjian and Pan Rushuai)

Original title: 381 enterprises in Xiamen participated in the Canton Fair with a cumulative turnover of more than 211.65 million US dollars

Editor in charge: Fang Di