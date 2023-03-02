Home Business 3888 yuan + superimposed tens of billions of subsidies: Tmall’s no-threshold red envelopes officially open at 12 o’clock–fast technology–technology changes the future
3888 yuan + superimposed tens of billions of subsidies: Tmall's no-threshold red envelopes officially open at 12 o'clock

3888 yuan + superimposed tens of billions of subsidies: Tmall’s no-threshold red envelopes officially open at 12 o’clock–fast technology–technology changes the future

Tmall 3.8 Renewal Week is here!The super red envelope will be officially opened at 12:00 today, with a denomination of up to 3888 yuan, and the winning rate on the first day is as high as 90%.

Tmall 3.8 super red envelope (can be received once a day, up to 3888 yuan) how to receive it:

1. Taobao APP search “Red envelope from heaven 6066

2. Click to receive

There are also 888 100 yuan Huanxin welfare red envelopes on Tmall Super Red Packets every day, and you can spend them as money when you place an order!

Tmall super red envelopes can be regarded as cash in the “Taobao” and “Tmall” platforms, and can be used without threshold at the time of settlement. Multiple red envelopes support superimposed use, and support superimposed use with any discount (tens of billions of subsidized products are also supported. ).

Red envelope drawing time: March 2nd at 12:00~March 8th

Red envelope use time: March 4th at 20:00~March 8th

In addition to today’s first high school prize rate, March 5th, 6th, and 7th are all extra days, and the winning rate will be greatly increased!

In addition, from 20:00 on March 4th to March 8th, Tmall offers a 10% discount on all event products, and Taobao supports cross-store discounts of 200-20 yuan for every purchase.

