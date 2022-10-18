Our reporter Wu Xiaolu

Trainee reporter Mao Yirong

On the evening of October 17, two companies on the Science and Technology Innovation Board, Macro Micro Technology and Huate Gas, released their third quarterly reports. The operating income of the two companies increased by 66.18% and 41.01% year-on-year, respectively, and the net profit attributable to the parent company increased by 31.53% and 80.59% year-on-year, respectively. .

According to data from Oriental Fortune Choice, as of the press release on October 17, a total of 49 companies on the Science and Technology Innovation Board have disclosed third-quarter performance information, of which 5 companies have officially disclosed their third-quarter reports, and both operating income and net profit have increased; 44 companies have disclosed third-quarter results. In the quarterly report results forecast, 34 companies have positive results. On the whole, 39 companies on the Science and Technology Innovation Board reported good news in the third quarter, accounting for nearly 80%. Most of the 39 companies reporting good news are concentrated in the electronic equipment, electronics, pharmaceutical and biological industries, with 11, 11 and 7 companies respectively.

The demand for new energy industry chain is hot

Boost company performance

Benefiting from the rapid development of the new energy industry, the performance of the power equipment industry has grown by leaps and bounds. For example, in the first three quarters of Changyuan Lithium, the operating income was 12.695 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 179.87%, and the net profit was 1.114 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 128.66%, and the performance doubled. In addition, 8 companies in the power equipment industry including Wanrun New Energy and Gaoce Co., Ltd. are expected to increase their net profit by more than 100% year-on-year in the first three quarters.

Among them, Wanrun New Energy expects net profit in the first three quarters to increase by 304.44% to 337.23% year-on-year. In this regard, Wanrun New Energy said that it was mainly due to the strong demand in the downstream new energy vehicle market and the expansion of the company’s production and sales scale, which led to a substantial increase in the company’s operating income. The company’s net profit attributable to the owner of the parent company and after deducting non-recurring gains and losses Net profit for owners of the parent company rose with sales and operating income.

Since the beginning of this year, my country’s power battery production and sales, vehicle loading and new energy vehicle production and sales rate have maintained rapid growth. The latest data from the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers shows that from January to September this year, the cumulative loading of power batteries in my country increased by 110.5% year-on-year, and the production and sales of new energy vehicles increased by 1.2 times and 1.1 times year-on-year respectively, with a market share of 23.5%.

Soochow Securities Research Report believes that in the fourth quarter, new energy vehicles have entered the peak season, and new models of various car companies have been launched intensively, and the pricing strategies of new models are more active. It is expected that sales will continue to increase in 2023.

Electronic industry segment track leader

expected to remain high

There are also many bright spots in the electronics industry. In the first three quarters, Macro Micro Technology achieved operating income of 615 million yuan, a year-on-year increase of 66.18%; net profit attributable to the parent was 61.25 million yuan, a year-on-year increase of 31.53%. In addition, five companies including Haiguang Information expect the highest net profit growth in the first three quarters to exceed 100%. Among them, Haiguang Information estimates that the net profit attributable to the parent in the first three quarters is 610 million to 700 million yuan, a year-on-year increase of 392% to 465%. According to the company, it is mainly due to the stable production of Haiguang series chips and the steady increase in shipments, which can well meet the product needs of different customers; the market demand is strong and the sales are good; the previous orders in hand have been successfully executed.

CITIC Securities predicts that the performance of the electronics industry in the third quarter of 2022 will continue to be differentiated. At the same time, benefiting from the support of downstream demand in smart cars, photovoltaics and other subdivisions, the subdivisions such as semiconductor equipment and components, and IGBTs will remain in a booming state.

Tian Lihui, Dean of the Financial Development Research Institute of Nankai University, said in an interview with the “Securities Daily” reporter that the new energy and semiconductor industries are sunrise industries, which are in line with the national development policy. Specifically, the products of these two industries are constantly iterating and need to be replaced by domestic products, which has huge market demand. At the supply level, my country’s new energy and semiconductor companies can continuously improve organizational efficiency and competitiveness, and generally show a high-quality development trend.

Regarding the main line of investment in the third quarterly report, Wu Wanying, a senior researcher at Tianyi Digital Economy Think Tank, said in an interview with a reporter from “Securities Daily” that combined with the performance of the third quarterly report, growth stocks may achieve higher-than-expected returns in the future, and you can pay attention to 2023. The valuation is reasonable and cost-effective. New energy track, semiconductor, Xinchuang, digital economy and other directions.