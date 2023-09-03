3M Stock: The Big Dividend Bet

HGB stands for Commercial Code. According to its regulations, companies in Germany must present their annual accounts. The financial statements according to HGB are decisive for the dividends to be distributed and the tax calculation.

The international accounting standards IFRSaccording to which large corporations have to prepare their consolidated balance sheets, are more based on American accounting regulations US-GAAP. The international rules generally make consolidated financial statements more comparable, but follow different principles, for example when evaluating company acquisitions or other assets.

Unfortunately, the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB) changed than is the case with the HGB regulations in the German legal system.

