The third and final reading of US third quarter GDP saw an upward revision to +3.2%, versus +2.9% in the second reading. Expectations were for a confirmation of +2.9% annualized.

The growth in consumer spending is equal to +2.3%, compared to +1.7% in the second estimate. The core component of the personal consumer price index (PCE – the Fed’s preferred metric for tracking inflation trends) was revised up to +4.7%, from +4.6% previously reported.

In the second quarter, GDP had contracted by 0.6%, personal consumption had increased by 2% and core PCE had risen by 4.6%.

The positive data on US GDP risks making the markets nervous, which are hoping for signs of a slowdown in growth and therefore in inflation. On the other hand, the resilience of the US economy fuels fears of a long-term restrictive monetary policy by the Fed.

S&P500 and Nasdaq futures fell sharply after the data release and are currently down 0.8% and 1.1% respectively.