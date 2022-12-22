Home Business 3Q US GDP at +3.2% (revised from +2.9%), Wall Street futures slow down
Business

3Q US GDP at +3.2% (revised from +2.9%), Wall Street futures slow down

by admin
3Q US GDP at +3.2% (revised from +2.9%), Wall Street futures slow down

The third and final reading of US third quarter GDP saw an upward revision to +3.2%, versus +2.9% in the second reading. Expectations were for a confirmation of +2.9% annualized.

The growth in consumer spending is equal to +2.3%, compared to +1.7% in the second estimate. The core component of the personal consumer price index (PCE – the Fed’s preferred metric for tracking inflation trends) was revised up to +4.7%, from +4.6% previously reported.

In the second quarter, GDP had contracted by 0.6%, personal consumption had increased by 2% and core PCE had risen by 4.6%.

The positive data on US GDP risks making the markets nervous, which are hoping for signs of a slowdown in growth and therefore in inflation. On the other hand, the resilience of the US economy fuels fears of a long-term restrictive monetary policy by the Fed.

S&P500 and Nasdaq futures fell sharply after the data release and are currently down 0.8% and 1.1% respectively.

See also  Inflection point of the global semiconductor industry is approaching the era of integrated systems - Xinhua English.news.cn

You may also like

The iPhone 14 Pro is surprised by the...

LU-VE Group announces the passing of the President...

Sting on the tourist tax. Double it up...

Piombino, the Tar says no to the suspension...

Red start for Wall Street after macro data,...

High-priced bills rewrite recovery plans. Crisis consultants

How Politics in Emerging Markets Affect Inflation

Wall Street sinks the European stock exchanges, Piazza...

Audi RS6 Avant and RS7 Sportback performance: orders...

Brand activist Christmas, little frivolity and a lot...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy