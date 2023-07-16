4.3 percent on fixed deposits: These banks pay the highest interest rates

Up to 4.3 interest are now possible. Getty Images, collage: Dominik Schmitt

Interest rates on fixed deposits and overnight deposits continue to rise. In the meantime, 4.3 percent interest is included in the two-year fixed deposit.

But even with a one-year fixed deposit you already get 4.2 percent. For call money you now get more than three percent interest.

This was the result of an exclusive monthly evaluation by the comparison portal Verivox for Business Insider. Here you can read which banks are now paying the highest interest rates.

Interest rates continue to rise – for savers, fixed-term and call money is more attractive than it has been for a long time. After the European Central Bank (ECB) heralded the turnaround in interest rates last year, it continued to raise interest rates.

The pace that the ECB has set to date has been astounding. In the meantime, however, it is expected that the rate hikes will soon come to an end. As a result, a one-year fixed deposit earns almost as much interest as a two-year fixed deposit. The call money interest is already paid more than three percent interest. This was the result of an exclusive analysis by Verivox for Business Insider.

Here you can read which banks pay the highest interest rates on one- and two-year time deposits and overnight money.

Oliver Maier, Managing Director of Verivox Finanzvergleich GmbH, explains: “Some banks are already paying higher interest on 12-month fixed-term deposits than investments with longer maturities. If banks hardly offer any interest premiums for long-term investments, this is an indication that many institutes are assuming that the interest rate rally will slow down in the medium term.”

Currently that is not the case. However, according to Maier’s estimates, interest rates should stabilize at a high level in the near future, especially in the case of medium- and long-term fixed-term deposits. “By contrast, short-term and overnight investments have not yet reached the end of the road and interest rates should continue to rise.”

4.3 percent interest on two-year deposits – 4.2 on one-year deposits

The Cherry Bank in Italy is currently paying the highest interest rates on the market at 4.3 percent. Anyone who invested 10,000 euros here would receive interest of 878 euros after two years.

By the way: You also benefit from deposit insurance with European banks. Up to 100,000 euros are insured per bank.

You get slightly lower interest rates from banks in Germany. However, four percent interest is also included in a bank. You get 4.0 percent interest at the SWK Bank from Bingen am Rhein.

Three banks in other European countries are now paying 4.2 percent interest on one-year fixed deposits. The Portuguese Itaú BBA, the Lithuanian PayRay and the Rietumu Banka from Latvia.

You have to make bigger cuts if you want to invest your money in a bank in Germany for a year. The market peak in this country is 3.6 percent interest.

In addition to the interest on fixed deposits, the call money account has again become a lucrative way to invest money. Because: Even here you get more than three percent interest from some banks, including the BMW Bank, a bank from Germany.

“Some banks are advertising even higher call money rates. But these are temporary offers and the high interest rates only apply to new customers or newly invested money,” explains Maier. As part of such offers for new customers, banks would currently lure them with overnight interest rates of up to 3.7 percent.

Are you wondering what fixed deposits and call money are and what are the advantages and disadvantages? We have summarized the most important questions and answers about savings deposits at banks for you here.

What is a call money account?

You should have two to three net salaries as a kind of nest egg to be able to cushion financial surprises. But where is the best place to store your savings? The answer: on the call money account.

The call money account offers a kind of secondary account in addition to the checking account – but with interest. Here you can build interest-bearing reserves, but transfer money to your main account within a day.

What advantages does daily allowance offer?

Storing money in the money market account makes sense from a number of perspectives. On the one hand you can quickly transfer money to your main account, on the other hand you are not constantly tempted to spend the savings again.

Furthermore, your assets in the call money account are protected up to 100,000 euros by the deposit guarantee. This applies to all European and German banks.

What are the disadvantages of investing money?

However, due to the higher liquidity, the interest rates for overnight money are not yet too high at all banks. Savings banks and cooperative banks in particular do not always pass the interest on to their customers. It may therefore be necessary to open an account at another bank in addition to the house bank.

The call money account is not the only form of investment. Because: With fixed-term deposits, the interest rates are significantly higher. So if you have saved your nest egg, you should rather invest the excess money as a fixed deposit.

How can I invest daily money?

In order to be able to create overnight money, you need an overnight money account with the selected bank. This can now be opened online at most banks. Identification then takes place via video link. With some banks it is necessary to open a checking account in addition to the call money account.

What is Fixed Deposit?

Fixed deposit is a form of deposit at a bank. You deposit a certain amount of money at the bank for a predetermined period of time and receive annual fixed interest.

You can decide how long you put money aside. Investment periods of six, twelve or twenty-four months are common. But several years are also possible. The longer you put the money away, the higher the interest rates tend to be. However, the further development of interest rates can hardly be predicted, which is why you should rather avoid maturities of more than three years.

What advantages does fixed deposit offer?

Fixed-term deposits are considered to be a very safe form of investment. Because: Up to 100,000 euros are covered by deposit protection at German and European banks. If your bank goes bankrupt, you get back up to 100,000 euros. If you have more than 100,000 euros in savings, you can spread the money across different banks and benefit from deposit protection at every bank.

Another advantage is the high interest on fixed deposits, which some banks are now offering again. A year ago, an interest rate of more than three percent for a one-year fixed deposit was unthinkable. Also: Banks in other European countries usually offer higher interest rates.

What are the disadvantages of investing in fixed deposits?

Compared to overnight money, you cannot access your money with a fixed-term deposit. It is not available to you for the duration of the agreed time frame, or only for a very high fee.

You should definitely keep this in mind if you want to invest your assets in a fixed-term deposit account. It is therefore not suitable as a reserve for an emergency fund.

How can I invest fixed deposit?

In order to be able to create a fixed-term deposit, you need a fixed-term deposit account with the selected bank. This can now be opened online at most banks. Identification then takes place via video link.

Disclaimer: Stocks and other investments are always associated with risk. A total loss of the invested capital cannot be ruled out either. The published articles, data and forecasts are not an invitation to buy or sell securities or rights. They also do not replace professional advice.

